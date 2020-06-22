In Nigeria News today headlines include
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- Edo: Obaseki’s campaign group director, board members resign - Daily Post
- COVID-19 hazard allowance: 33 states fail to pay as 854 doctors, nurses test positive - Punch Newspaper
- COVID-19: Only SS3 students to resume in Lagos, Ogun States - Daily Post
- Why people are killed in southern Kaduna — Governor El-Rufai – First Reports
- Nigerian students are now beggars in the UK- Abike Dabiri-Erewa asks NDDC to pay Nigerian students their scholarship allowances and fees – Linda Ikeji
