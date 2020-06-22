Video Nigeria News Today | Edo: Obaseki’s campaign group director, board members resign | Latest Edo Elections Update

In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Edo: Obaseki’s campaign group director, board members resign - Daily Post
  • COVID-19 hazard allowance: 33 states fail to pay as 854 doctors, nurses test positive - Punch Newspaper
  • COVID-19: Only SS3 students to resume in Lagos, Ogun States - Daily Post
  • Why people are killed in southern Kaduna — Governor El-Rufai – First Reports
  • Nigerian students are now beggars in the UK- Abike Dabiri-Erewa asks NDDC to pay Nigerian students their scholarship allowances and fees – Linda Ikeji


Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News

Links to Top Nigeria News Today

Edo: Obaseki’s campaign group director, board members resign - Daily Post - Nigeria News Links | Today's Updates - Nigerian Bulletin

COVID-19 hazard allowance: 33 states fail to pay as 854 doctors, nurses test positive - Punch Newspaper - Nigeria News Links | Today's Updates - Nigerian Bulletin

COVID-19: Only SS3 students to resume in Lagos, Ogun States - Daily Post - Nigeria News Links | Today's Updates - Nigerian Bulletin

Why people are killed in southern Kaduna — Governor El-Rufai – First Reports - Nigeria News Links | Today's Updates - Nigerian Bulletin

Nigerian students are now beggars in the UK- Abike Dabiri-Erewa asks NDDC to pay Nigerian students their scholarship allowances and fees – Linda Ikeji - Nigeria News Links | Today's Updates - Nigerian Bulletin

