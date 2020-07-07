Video Nigeria News Today | FG To Fence University Of Maiduguri With 64 Billion Naira | Latest Political Update

In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • FG To the Fence University Of Maiduguri With 64 Billion Naira - Punch News
  • Shoprite’s exit will help supermarkets in Nigeria – Shehu Sani - Daily Post
  • Boko Haram: “I Can’t Be Silent”, Zulum Tells APC Governors – Punch Nigeria
  • Edo election: Deputy Speaker, 4 others declare support for APC’s Ize-Iyamu - Daily Post
  • Lagos govt closes 3 isolation centres as COVID-19 cases reduce – Legit.ng


Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today

