Video Nigeria News Today - I’ll become President of Nigeria – Gov. Okorocha declares

Today's News Highlights Include:

Blogger Okoro Blessing finally arrested by Onye Eze, the billionaire owner of the house she claimed to have built - Instablog9ja
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...he-claimed-to-have-built-instablog9ja.387680/

Buhari signs N8.91trn 2019 budget into law – TheCable
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...91trn-2019-budget-into-law-–-thecable.387668/

Buhari’s Wife Questions Logic Behind Expending $16M On Mosquito Nets By Nigerian Government – Sahara Reporters
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...igerian-government-–-sahara-reporters.387657/

I’ll become President of Nigeria – Gov. Okorocha declares – Daily Post Nigeria
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...korocha-declares-–-daily-post-nigeria.387648/
 

