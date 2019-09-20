Today's News Highlights Include
Kogi Election: Dino Melaye's Nephew Dies After Sustaining Gunshot Wounds – Naijaloaded
Senator Dino Melaye has announced the death of his nephew, Olorunjuwon, who was shot by unknown gunmen at his polling unit during the Saturday’s election. Melaye and Senator Smart Adeyemi are engaged in a fresh battle of who emerges the Kogi … Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most...
DSS Has Given 3 Contradictory Reasons For Not Releasing Sowore – Falana – Tori News
Falana said the federal government had consistently disobeyed court orders on the release of detainees. Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/37dh8KE Get More Nigeria Metro News
Multiple taxes scare investors, stifle economic growth, ALTON warns – Nairametrics
The Association of Licensed Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ALTON) has called on the Federal Government to address the issue of multiple taxes which it described as irrelevant, as it stifles economic growth. Chairman, ALTON, Gbenga Adebayo, in an interview, said the development had been a...
Ballon D'Or: Casillas snubs Messi, Ronaldo, reveals player who should win award – Daily Post Nigeria
Former Real Madrid goalkeeper, Iker Casillas, has said neither his former team mate, Cristiano Ronaldo or Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, deserve to win this year’s Ballon D’Or prize. Casillas, instead has chosen Liverpool defender, Virgil van Dijk, as the best man for the award..... read more...
Dickson Calls For Cancellation Of Election In Nembe, Southern Ijaw (Video) – Information Nigeria
Governor Seriake Dickson has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the election in parts of the state where the exercise was characterised by brigandage, hijacking of electoral materials and personnel. The governor made this statement after he voted in his...
