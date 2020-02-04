Today's News Highlights Include
Lagos in manhunt for all contacts of Italian hit by coronavirus – P.M. News
The Lagos State government said it has begun a massive manhunt for all the people who had made a contact with Italian now in isolation in Lagos, for testing positive for coronavirus. The commissioner for health, Professor Akin Abayomi said the government is looking for all the contacts …...
Odion Ighalo scores his first goal for Manchester United – Welcome To Ladun Liadi's Blog
Odion Ighalo has scored his first goal for Manchester United as they cruised into the Europa League last 16 at the expense of Club Bruges with one of their best performances of the season..... Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2w9BaaK Get More Nigeria Sports News
Drama as protesters clash over Oshiomhole's leadership – Newtelegraph
There was commotion yesterday as pro and anti-Oshiomhole groups clashed at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) located on Blantyre Street, Abuja. The two opposing groups had arrived the party secretariat at different times, apparently to demonstrate their support or...
17 bandits, others killed in fresh Katsina attacks – The Guardian Nigeria News
More than 20 persons are feared killed and scores of others wounded as bandits attacked four communities in Katsina State. The affected communities are Tsabuwa in Batsari Local Government Area and Gurbi.... Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News –...
Iran's vice president has contracted coronavirus, state media says - Sky News
Masoumeh Ebtekar, Iran’s vice president for women and family affairs, has contracted the coronavirus, CBS reported Thursday, citing Iranian state media. Ebtekar, who served as an English-language spokesperson for Iran during the 1979 hostage crisis after Iranian protesters seized the U.S...
