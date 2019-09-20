Get 5x Awuf with MTN https://nblinks.pro/mtn888
Today's News Highlights Include
BREAKING: Court grants Maina N1bn bail - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail in the sum of N1bn to the former chairman of the defunct pension reform task team, Abdulrashid Maina. Maina had arrived at the Federal High Court, Abuja, with the aid of a walking stick. Maina, who came into Court 6, 2nd Floor of the...
Update: Mompha pleads not guilty in court, remanded in prison custody - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Islamila Mustapha aka Mompha, has pleaded not guilty to the N33billion money laundering and Internet crime charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Mompha was arraigned before Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court on a 14-count charge this...
We have evidence of Dino Melaye being responsible for Kogi election violence – Governor Yahaya Bello’s aide - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Governor Yahaya Bello's aide has accused Senator Dino Melaye of being responsible for the violence witnessed in the last Kogi State election. Mohammed Onogwu, Chief Press Secretary to Kogi State Governor who made the allegation while appearing on a Channels TV program on Sunday November 24...
EFCC Withdraws Deizani Linked Charges In $153 Million Corruption Case – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has withdrawn a 14 count charge filed against a former Minister of Petroleum, Deizani Madueke, along with Ben Otti, Nnamdi Okonkwo, Stanley Lawson, Lanre Adesanya, and Dauda Lawal, all of them former officials of commercial banks and the...
