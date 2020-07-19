In Nigeria News today headlines include
- NBC: Any broadcast that insults president, governors, senators will be sanctioned - The Cable
- No sacred cow in corruption fight – Lai Mohammed - PM News
- Governor Obiano suspends 12 monarchs for visiting Buhari - Linda Ikeji's Blog
- NBC fines radio station N5m over Obadiah Mailafia’s ‘Boko Haram’ interview - The Cable
- China finds coronavirus traces on imported chicken wings - PM News
