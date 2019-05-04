MTN Amazing Data Bundle Only on MyMTNapp and VTU, Download Now - https://nblinks.pro/mtnapp
Today's News Highlights Include:
Swedish lawmakers wash their own clothes — and earn in a year what a Nigerian senator gets in 60 days – TheCable
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/threads/swedish-lawmakers-wash-their-own-clothes-—-and-earn-in-a-year-what-a-nigerian-senator-gets-in-60-days-–-thecable.388850/
Nigerian man insists wife must deliver at home, locks her up as she bled to death (Video) – YabaLeftOnline
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/threads/nigerian-man-insists-wife-must-deliver-at-home-locks-her-up-as-she-bled-to-death-video-–-yabaleftonline.388848/
Defection: Jimi Agbaje, Ogunlewe, others returned to APC where they belong – Bode George – Daily Post Nigeria
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/threads/defection-jimi-agbaje-ogunlewe-others-returned-to-apc-where-they-belong-–-bode-george-–-daily-post-nigeria.388845/
Kalu Deserves Deputy Senate President – Arewa Youths – Leadership Newspaper
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/threads/kalu-deserves-deputy-senate-president-–-arewa-youths-–-leadership-newspaper.388861/
Buhari: You’re playing piano in the rain – Shehu Sani mocks IBB – Daily Post Nigeria
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/threads/buhari-you’re-playing-piano-in-the-rain-–-shehu-sani-mocks-ibb-–-daily-post-nigeria.388846/
Attachments
- 880.5 KB Views: 0