A former Minister of Defence, retired General Theophilus Danjuma, says if he reveals what is happening in the country, Nigerians will no longer sleep. He spoke yesterday at the University of Ibadan during the launch of a book, 70 Years of Progressive Journalism: The Story of the Nigerian Tribune...
As from February 2, 2020, Nigerians will have to pay an increased fee of €80 when applying for a visa to Schengen countries. Schengen refers to the European Union (EU) passport-free zone that covers 26 European countries. According to an official from the information monitoring and media...
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, shunned former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on his 57th birthday. Similarly, Saraki was silent as the nation’s leader clocked 77 years old earlier on Tuesday. A reason for this might be ascribed to events and circumstances before and during...
Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has claimed that 22 former governors are currently under investigation for corruption. Malami stated this on Thursday, while addressing journalists in Abuja..... Read more via Daily Post Nigeria –...
Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has reportedly accepted his appointment as head of Kano State's Council of Chiefs. Governor Ganduje's aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai a.k.a Dawisu confirmed that the Kano monarch officially accepted his appointment today December 20. read more
