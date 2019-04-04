Today's News Highlights Includes;
US Embassy: Dress code is not a requirement for visa – TODAY.NG
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...not-a-requirement-for-visa-–-today-ng.382716/
Onnoghen Rejects CCT Judgment, Heads to Appeal Court – Olisa.tv
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...ment-heads-to-appeal-court-–-olisa-tv.382719/
The billionaires’ donations will turn Notre Dame into a monument to hypocrisy | Aditya Chakrabortty – the Guardian
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...sy-aditya-chakrabortty-–-the-guardian.382634/
World Bank Provides $150 Million Grant To Support Host Communities and Refugees in Uganda – World Bank
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...s-and-refugees-in-uganda-–-world-bank.382636/
Attachments
- 797.8 KB Views: 0