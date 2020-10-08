In Nigeria News today headlines include
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- Tinubu boasted that Magu would protect him, says Alpha Beta ex-MD - Punch Newspaper
- Another recession looms with ‘adverse consequences’ – Buhari – Premium Times News
- Tinubu, Alpha-Beta, Others Accused Of Fraud, Tax Evasion, Money Laundering - Premium Times
- Why NASS Is Committed To Passing 2021 Budget Before Year-End – Lawan - Channels Tv
- #ENDSARS: Runtown and Falz begin peaceful protest in Lagos - Yabaleft Online
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Metro - Tinubu boasted that Magu would protect him, says Alpha Beta ex-MD - Punch Newspaper
https://t.co/Fq1KvBnrOk
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Politics - Another recession looms with ‘adverse consequences’ – Buhari – Premium Times News
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/419256-another-recession-looms-with-adverse-consequences-buhari.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - Tinubu, Alpha-Beta, Others Accused Of Fraud, Tax Evasion, Money Laundering - Premium Times
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/419179-tinubu-alpha-beta-others-accused-of-fraud-tax-evasion-money-laundering.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Politics - Why NASS Is Committed To Passing 2021 Budget Before Year-End – Lawan - Channels Tv
https://www.channelstv.com/2020/10/08/why-nass-is-committed-to-passing-2021-budget-before-year-end-lawan/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Entertainment - #ENDSARS: Runtown and Falz begin peaceful protest in Lagos - Yabaleft Online
https://t.co/XYV4ZauJ8E
www.nigerianbulletin.com