In Nigeria News today headlines include
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
‘https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...oting-amid-endsars-protests-the-cable.437055/
- Tinubu: Why would I deploy soldiers at tollgate and fail to protect TVC, The Nation? - The Cable
- ‘Turn back family members who bring home unaccounted goods’ — Buhari condemns looting amid #EndSARS protests - The Cable
- It’s time for state police — Tinubu - Vanguard Newspaper
- Buhari breaks silence: ‘I won’t speak on Lekki shooting until all facts are established - PM News
- Buratai: Criminals threatening us with travel ban - The Cable
- Return looted items in 72 hours – Governor Oyetola issues ultimatum to looters - Linda Ikejis Blog
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - Tinubu: Why would I deploy soldiers at tollgate and fail to protect TVC, The Nation? - The Cable
https://www.thecable.ng/tinubu-why-would-i-deploy-soldiers-at-tollgate-and-fail-to-protect-tvc-the-nation
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Politics - It’s time for state police — Tinubu - Vanguard Newspaper
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2020/10/its-time-for-state-police-tinubu/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Politics - Buhari breaks silence: ‘I won’t speak on Lekki shooting until all facts are established - PM News
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2020/10/25/buhari-breaks-silence-i-wont-speak-on-lekki-shooting-until-all-facts-are-established/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - Buratai: Criminals threatening us with travel ban - The Cable
https://www.thecable.ng/buratai-criminals-threatening-us-with-travel-ban/amp
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - Return looted items in 72 hours – Governor Oyetola issues ultimatum to looters - Linda Ikejis Blog
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/10/return-looted-items-in-72-hours-governor-oyetola-issues-ultimatum-to-looters.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com