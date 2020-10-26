Video Tinubu: Why would I deploy soldiers at tollgate and fail to protect TVC, The Nation? | Nigeria News Links


J

jade

Jadesola Oshin
Curators
In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Tinubu: Why would I deploy soldiers at tollgate and fail to protect TVC, The Nation? - The Cable
  • ‘Turn back family members who bring home unaccounted goods’ — Buhari condemns looting amid #EndSARS protests - The Cable
  • It’s time for state police — Tinubu - Vanguard Newspaper
  • Buhari breaks silence: ‘I won’t speak on Lekki shooting until all facts are established - PM News
  • Buratai: Criminals threatening us with travel ban - The Cable
  • Return looted items in 72 hours – Governor Oyetola issues ultimatum to looters - Linda Ikejis Blog
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - Tinubu: Why would I deploy soldiers at tollgate and fail to protect TVC, The Nation? - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/tinubu-why-would-i-deploy-soldiers-at-tollgate-and-fail-to-protect-tvc-the-nation
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...oting-amid-endsars-protests-the-cable.437055/
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - It’s time for state police — Tinubu - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2020/10/its-time-for-state-police-tinubu/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - Buhari breaks silence: ‘I won’t speak on Lekki shooting until all facts are established - PM News

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2020/10/25/buhari-breaks-silence-i-wont-speak-on-lekki-shooting-until-all-facts-are-established/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - Buratai: Criminals threatening us with travel ban - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/buratai-criminals-threatening-us-with-travel-ban/amp
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - Return looted items in 72 hours – Governor Oyetola issues ultimatum to looters - Linda Ikejis Blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/10/return-looted-items-in-72-hours-governor-oyetola-issues-ultimatum-to-looters.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

E
Politics Tinubu: Why would I deploy soldiers at tollgate and fail to protect TVC, The Nation? - The Cable
Replies
0
Views
399
ese
E
J
Video Nigeria News Today | Tinubu boasted that Magu would protect him, says Alpha Beta ex-MD | Latest Political Update
Replies
0
Views
372
jade
J
J
Video President Buhari Has Ordered Probe Into Lekki Shootings – Minister Reveals | Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
232
jade
J
J
Video The president will remain so and nothing will happen — Gov. El-Rufai’s son | Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
737
jade
J
J
Video #EndSARS: Buhari’s regime most gruesome in Nigeria – Oyedepo | Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
509
jade
J

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top