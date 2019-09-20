Today's News Highlights Include
Buhari Silent As Defence Minister Is Named In $550,000 Fund Diversion - Guardian Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari came under heavy criticism yesterday for his failure to act in the alleged indictment of his Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, for a $550,000 security fund diversion. Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu deflected response on the allegation to the office of the...
Tonto Dikeh Faces Custody Palaver By Court Action Over Neglect Of Son In Abuja - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Still Stuck In Dubai, Tonto Dikeh Faces Custody Palaver As Ex Hubby Threatens Court Action Over Neglect of Son In Abuja Indeed, it’s a tough time for Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh. If only she hadn’t gone to Dubai! The actress, who is becoming calmer on social media lately, is definitely not...
VIDEO: Wike presents SUVs to Rivers lawmakers — 24 hours after passing budget - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, has presented members of the state assembly, with brand new Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs). The governor handed out the gifts less than 24 hours after the lawmakers passed the state’s 2020 budget of N530.81bn. While receiving the gifts at government...
Falana to Malami: You can’t release anyone out of mercy – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, has said Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, lacks powers to order the release of any detainee out of mercy.... Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2ZELi6a Get More Nigeria Metro News
FIRS Gives 30-Day Grace For Tax Clearance Certificate – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The new Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Muhammad Nami, has approved a 30- day window to enable taxpayers in the country obtain Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC). This information was announced by the tax agency in a statement personally signed by the… Read...
