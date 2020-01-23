Video Nigeria News Today - US Ambassador Reveals Conditions Nigeria Must Fulfill For Visa Ban To Be Reversed

Many reportedly killed as Boko Haram members attack Chibok community – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Boko Haram members stormed Korongilum Community in Chibok Local Government in convoy of gun trucks and motorcycles, killing many residents on sight on Tuesday night, February 18th. According to reports, the heavily-armed insurgents entered the... Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog –...
Coronavirus triggers boom in private jet inquiries - BBC - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Private jet operators have seen a big spike in requests from passengers wanting to charter their own planes during the coronavirus outbreak. With airlines scaling back flights in and out of China, some travellers are stuck inside or outside the country. https://t.co/DCS5OOnHyx
US Ambassador Reveals Conditions Nigeria Must Fulfill For Visa Ban To Be Reversed – Tori News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Nigeria has been given an option to fulfill conditions if US visa ban must be reversed. Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2P6PuHQ Get More Nigeria Metro News
I never said coronavirus is caused by corruption – Magu denies viral video – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu, has reacted to a viral video in which he was said to have claimed that coronavirus is caused by corruption – Magu said that the video clip is not only false but also intended to mislead the Nigerian public – The agency Read more via Legit.ng –...
President Buhari Appoints New Acting NDDC Boss – Tori News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the replacement of Barr Joy Nunieh as acting NDDC boss. President Muhammadu Buhari has reorganised the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the.... Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2V4CIwZ Get More Nigeria Political News
