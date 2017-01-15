The Nigerian Police has stated why the force cannot arrest operators of Ponzi scheme MMM. Police said it does not have any directive from the government to arrest operators or participants of the MMM. It also explained that it would not go after operators or participants in the scheme because no one had complained about being swindled by the programme. “We are not going after the operators because there is no complaint from anyone that he was swindled by them, (1)” Force Public Relations Officer, Donald Awunah told Punch. “No one has complained against them, so we have no reason to go after them. There is no directive from the government to arrest the operators or shut them down,(2)” he added.