Gridlock and inefficiency at the ports of Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos, delayed shipment of 50,000 tons of cashew nuts valued at $300 million and is threatening this year’s output as traders are cash-strapped.
The kidney-shaped fruits from last year’s harvest should have....
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2UfnjtJ
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The kidney-shaped fruits from last year’s harvest should have....
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2UfnjtJ
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]