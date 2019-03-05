Business Nigeria raises oil, gas investment projection ceiling to $48bn – Newtelegraph

The Federal Government has raised the ceiling for oil and gas projects’ investments currently available in Nigeria to $48 billion.

Government, which stated this through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), noted that country’s energy outlook was looking positive amid difficult operating and economic headwinds. …



