The Federal Government has raised the ceiling for oil and gas projects’ investments currently available in Nigeria to $48 billion.
Government, which stated this through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), noted that country’s energy outlook was looking positive amid difficult operating and economic headwinds. …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2C6HuzV
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Government, which stated this through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), noted that country’s energy outlook was looking positive amid difficult operating and economic headwinds. …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2C6HuzV
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[78]