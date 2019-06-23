advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Sports Nigeria stage sit-in at WWC over unpaid bonuses – ESPN

Nigeria players are staging a sit-in protest, refusing to leave their hotel in France until all of their outstanding bonuses are paid, following the team’s elimination from the Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

Players told ESPN they are owed bonuses from two games, against Gambia and …

