Nigeria players are staging a sit-in protest, refusing to leave their hotel in France until all of their outstanding bonuses are paid, following the team’s elimination from the Women’s World Cup on Saturday.
Players told ESPN they are owed bonuses from two games, against Gambia and …
read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://es.pn/2KyVfNw
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Players told ESPN they are owed bonuses from two games, against Gambia and …
read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://es.pn/2KyVfNw
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]