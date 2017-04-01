Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [01 April, 2017]

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Saturday, April 01, 2017.

    PUNCH:
    • Resign now, Jibrin tells Buhari

    • Our children are still expecting their dad’s return – Wife of murdered Jumia delivery man

    • NASRDA partners FUTA, to launch satellites into space

    • Buhari’s medical bills not classified document – CSOs, lawyers

    • Abacha didn’t loot Nigeria’s treasury – Bamaiyi

    • NSCDC to arrest petrol station owners selling above N145

    • Anger as another Queen’s College pupil dies

    • Presidency/N’Assembly peace deal: Senate may reject Magu’s case as part of agenda

    • Navy introduces swamp buggy operation, destroys 24 fuel tanks

    • Ogun attracts 75% FDI into Nigeria –UK envoy

    • N4.7bn fraud: How Ladoja sent £600,000 to daughter in London –Witness

    • I dreamt I’d become rich by raping toddler –Man who defiled seven-month-old step daughter

    • Delta monarch shot by gunmen dies in hospital

    • Ekiti pupil emerges Young Scientist of the Year


      THE NATION:

    • Abiola’s death: Abdulsalami should tell Nigeria more –Ex-Army chief Bamaiyi

    • Presidency/Senate face-off: Saraki, senators under fire

    • Osinbajo chairs NEMA board, Onabule NTA’s as FG reconstitutes mgt boards of parastatals

    • We’re going ahead with imported vehicles’ duties, says Customs boss Ali

    • Alleged N4bn contract scam: It’s all vendetta, says Senator

    • Jubilation as Akeredolu pays Ondo workers’ March salaries

    • United Kingdom deports 23 Nigerians

    • Uniform controversy: SANs back Senate

    • SANs divided on Sagay’s invitation, Ndume’s suspension

    • Buhari okays deployment of four Ambassadors-Designate

    • Tinubu, Ambode commended over Neighbourhood Security Corps

    • Friends, associates celebrate Betty Irabor at 60

    • Abiola Dosunmu waxes strong at 70

    • 2018 poll: Ekiti elders urge politicians to shun violence

      VANGUARD:

    • PDP says after 2 years, APC only serving Nigerians propaganda

    • Ndume’s suspension: Borno Gov, Senators, Reps, traditional rulers beg Saraki

    • 16 Years After: Relocation Of Oil Coys Headquarters Excites Niger Delta

    • DBN: There Will Be No Political Interference — Adeosun

    • Ekweremadu Makes Case For Regional Economic Integration By States

    • Hamilton’s Death A National Loss —Disu

    • Ugwuanyi Appeals To FG Over Enugu Trade Fair Complex

    • We ‘Ll Help Create More Jobs In Edo — France Ambassador

    • Ten injured, market torched as fresh communal clash erupts in Osun

    • Polio Vaccination Records Fewer Rejection In Borno

    • I Do My Compositions Better In The Toilet- Ebenezer Obey
     

