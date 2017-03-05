Submit Post Advertise

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Sunday, March 05, 2017.

    PUNCH:
    • APDP: Sheriff vows to stop registration of new party
    • INEC plotting to rig 2019 election - Wike
    • Ex-Air Force chief forfeits five mansions to FG
    • AU chairman calls Buhari, wishes him speedy recovery
    • 3.67 million Nigerians lost their jobs in one year - FG report
    • Nigeria’s trade rose to N17.34trn in 2016 – NBS
    • Nigerian banks battling with forex liquidity - Moody's
    • South Africa: FG rules out tit-for-tat deportation
    • Obasanjo doesn't see any good in people - Fayose
    • Herdsmen destroying our farms, Ekiti residents cry out
    • Mimiko denies sponsoring mega-pension bill
    • Policeman axed to death in Niger

    THE NATION:
    • PDP govs, chiefs pressure Makarfi to step down
    • EFCC raids house of Jonathan’s godson, Turnah
    • OBASANJO: MY LIBRARY SET UP TO CORRECT PAST MISTAKES
    • Lagos-Kano train derails in Osogbo
    • Audu Maikori must be prosecuted, El-Rufai vows
    • Nigeria blasts Amnesty International over report
    • Parade of Peace Corps boss, 49 others illegal- Falana
    • Ogun uncovers plot to steal forest reserve resources
    • Tiv people marginalised, says new Tor Tiv
    • Saraki denies stealing Governors’ Forum’s N3.5b
    • Maiduguri: Three tankers bomb carried diverted petrol
    • Delta police, groups meet to curtail activities of cultists/herdsmen
    • Report indicts NDDC on Edo road projects
    • Ban on ‘danfo’: Lagos RTEAN drums support for government

    VANGUARD:
    • The presidency is our rigconceding power to Igbo is an insult – Prof. Nwosu
    • Xenophobia: Henry Okah, Others Dying In South Africa, Says MEND
    • 4 soldiers wunded as troops killed many Boko Haram terrorists in Borno
    • Biography, Lecture For Late Minister, James Ocholi
    • New Paramount ruler of Tiv tribe receives staff of office, promises to be apolitical
    • Amokachi Backs African Stars’ Exodus To China
    • World Igbo Summit Group Adopts 50-Year Plan For Developmen Of Igboland

    • Using Sex Toys Too Often Can Turn A Woman Into A Lesbian —Adediwura Blarkgold

    • ‘I Am In The Office, Stop Peddling Falsehood’, Obaseki Chides Edo PDP

    • ‘Money doubler’ gives petrol station manager tortoise after swindling him of N1million
     

