Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Thursday, March 09, 2017. PUNCH: 2019: 25 political parties demand scrapping of SIECs Ojukwu would’ve fought for Kanu’s release –MASSOB Italy deports 37 Nigerians Osinbajo, a running mate turned friend – Buhari FG to raise N213.7bn Treasury bills next week Oil output: FG abandons four-million-barrel target Nigeria loses $1.5bn yearly to maternal deaths – UNFPA FG congratulates women, promises protection against violence Xenophobic attacks: Senate, House fight over S’African trip Scholarship scam: Kano anti-graft commission detains Kwankwaso’s commissioner Osun declares curfew as 10 die in Ife communal clash Corrupt judges will go to hell – Kwara CJ Assemblies of God: ‘Police should enforce S’Court judgment’ Lagos judges are overworked, says CJ THE NATION: 10 feared dead in Ile Ife clash FEC okays $470m, N186m for FCT water projects Customs shuns Senate’s request on car import duty payment FG frustrating my plans for Oshodi-Airport Road – Ambode Elder statesman Robert Adeyinka Adebayo dies at 88 Brutalised corps member redeployed to Anambra N5 billion fake tyres: Chinese taken to court NLC to Fed Govt: workers’ patience running out on wage review Recession will end before December, says Fed Govt Students’ Union leaders fight over N1m ‘bribe’ Nigerians with valid visa free to travel to U.S., says Embassy Makarfi angry with Dickson over convention report APC won’t succeed me in 2018, says Fayose Ailing actor Prince James Uche is dead VANGUARD: NLNG Has Paid $20.5bn To FG Since 2016 —MD Non-Payment Of N541bn Loan: Three Banks Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Nigeria Needs 17m Houses To Address Deficit—Fashola Lack Of Electricity Threatens Ibom Specialty Hospital Fayose, Fayemi, Afenifere, Monarchs, Others Mourn Gen. Adebayo NURTW Member Allegedly Stabs Vice Chairman Over Girlfriend Code Lagos: Lagos Partners Old Students’ Associations LASPOTECH Produces Drones To Boost Lagos Security Barcelona Vs PSG: Barcelona Completed The Greatest Comeback In History… Army To Probe Extra-Judicial Killing Of IPOB, MASSOB Members Govt Should Make It Easier For People To Adopt Legitimately— Barr Collins Okeke No Payment Made To Orji Uzor Kalu From Govt Account — WITNESS Orji, Ex-MILAD, Defects To APC In Enugu A-Ibom Govt Seeks World Bank Assistance For Syringe Manufacturing Plant