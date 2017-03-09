Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [09 March, 2017]

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Thursday, March 09, 2017.

    PUNCH:
    • 2019: 25 political parties demand scrapping of SIECs

    • Ojukwu would’ve fought for Kanu’s release –MASSOB

    • Italy deports 37 Nigerians

    • Osinbajo, a running mate turned friend – Buhari

    • FG to raise N213.7bn Treasury bills next week

    • Oil output: FG abandons four-million-barrel target

    • Nigeria loses $1.5bn yearly to maternal deaths – UNFPA

    • FG congratulates women, promises protection against violence

    • Xenophobic attacks: Senate, House fight over S’African trip

    • Scholarship scam: Kano anti-graft commission detains Kwankwaso’s commissioner

    • Osun declares curfew as 10 die in Ife communal clash

    • Corrupt judges will go to hell – Kwara CJ

    • Assemblies of God: ‘Police should enforce S’Court judgment’

    • Lagos judges are overworked, says CJ

      THE NATION:

    • 10 feared dead in Ile Ife clash

    • FEC okays $470m, N186m for FCT water projects

    • Customs shuns Senate’s request on car import duty payment

    • FG frustrating my plans for Oshodi-Airport Road – Ambode

    • Elder statesman Robert Adeyinka Adebayo dies at 88

    • Brutalised corps member redeployed to Anambra

    • N5 billion fake tyres: Chinese taken to court

    • NLC to Fed Govt: workers’ patience running out on wage review

    • Recession will end before December, says Fed Govt

    • Students’ Union leaders fight over N1m ‘bribe’

    • Nigerians with valid visa free to travel to U.S., says Embassy

    • Makarfi angry with Dickson over convention report

    • APC won’t succeed me in 2018, says Fayose

    • Ailing actor Prince James Uche is dead


      VANGUARD:

    • NLNG Has Paid $20.5bn To FG Since 2016 —MD

    • Non-Payment Of N541bn Loan: Three Banks Take Over Etisalat Nigeria

    • Nigeria Needs 17m Houses To Address Deficit—Fashola

    • Lack Of Electricity Threatens Ibom Specialty Hospital

    • Fayose, Fayemi, Afenifere, Monarchs, Others Mourn Gen. Adebayo

    • NURTW Member Allegedly Stabs Vice Chairman Over Girlfriend

    • Code Lagos: Lagos Partners Old Students’ Associations

    • LASPOTECH Produces Drones To Boost Lagos Security

    • Barcelona Vs PSG: Barcelona Completed The Greatest Comeback In History…

    • Army To Probe Extra-Judicial Killing Of IPOB, MASSOB Members

    • Govt Should Make It Easier For People To Adopt Legitimately— Barr Collins Okeke

    • No Payment Made To Orji Uzor Kalu From Govt Account — WITNESS

    • Orji, Ex-MILAD, Defects To APC In Enugu

    • A-Ibom Govt Seeks World Bank Assistance For Syringe Manufacturing Plant
     

