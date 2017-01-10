Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Tuesday, January 10, 2017. PUNCH: Buhari fires FRC boss over Adeboye, others’ tenure Court issues bench warrant for arrest of Kwara chief How I wired Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s $120,000 to UK – Witness Alleged fraud: FG to charge SAN along with Justice Ademola Nigerian high commission ddin't pay Kyari's medical bill – FG Prosecute beneficiaries of N156bn ghost workers' salaries – NLC Borno bombers kill eight, missing Adamawa cops found dead Trump names son-in-law senior White House advisor President sacks aviation agencies’ heads, appoints Akinkuotu, others Lagos/Ibadan road: Bi-courtney hails Fashola, wants concession returned Lagos trader tortures nine-year-old boy for stealing School bus kills 18-month-old pupil on premises Court remands man for defiling six-year-old Gunmen gang-rape SS2 pupil in Benue THE NATION: Adeboye: CAN excited as Buhari fires FRC chief U.S. Embassy team takes on Magu over DSS allegations $1b debt: Save us, oil marketers beg Fed Govt Refineries production capacity to hit 60% by December, says NNPC Ronaldo is FIFA player of the year Tin Can Island Port 2 Customs generates N8.12b IPMAN blames kerosene scarcity on forex, others LAUTECH to get N500m lifeline Uyo collapsed church built with verbal approval, says Apostle Weeks Buhari appoints new MDs for NAMA, NIMET, NCAT, AIB Labour begins action with NUPENG’s warning strike ‘5,140 tourists visited first storey building in Nigeria’ Pastor remanded for ‘cutting’ wife’s breast Police arrest seven suspected kidnappers of ex-minister VANGUARD: NBA Proposes Law As Second Degree In Nigerian Varsities World Bank Partners State Govts To Protect Lives In Erosion Prone Areas Kaduna Killings: Ulama Council Calls For Sen Laah, CAN President’s Arrest NNPC deficit rises to N18.7bn over oil search in Bauchi, Rivers# Court adjourns ex-NIMASA boss, Akpobolokemi’s case till Feb State Govs Fuelling Niger Delta Crisis— OMPALAN Nwodo, 4 Others Vie For Ohanaeze Presidency Makarfi drags 23 villagers to court over trespass on farmland Edo Child Rights Act Gets Boost As Obaseki Inaugurates Family Court Etsako by-election: My ambition not based on my dad’s political influence —Oshiomhole Jnr Umahi pledges support for Buhari’s 2nd term Workers shut DESOPADEC over end of year benefit Unpaid salary arrears: Kwara teachers embark on fasting, prayers 458 dump APC for PDP in Plateau Digital Switch Over: We’re Not Responsible For Set-Up Boxes Hiccup— Pinnacle