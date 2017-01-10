Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [10 January, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Jan 10, 2017 at 6:18 AM.

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Tuesday, January 10, 2017.


    PUNCH:

    • Buhari fires FRC boss over Adeboye, others’ tenure

    • Court issues bench warrant for arrest of Kwara chief

    • How I wired Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s $120,000 to UK – Witness

    • Alleged fraud: FG to charge SAN along with Justice Ademola

    • Nigerian high commission ddin't pay Kyari's medical bill – FG

    • Prosecute beneficiaries of N156bn ghost workers' salaries – NLC

    • Borno bombers kill eight, missing Adamawa cops found dead

    • Trump names son-in-law senior White House advisor

    • President sacks aviation agencies’ heads, appoints Akinkuotu, others

    • Lagos/Ibadan road: Bi-courtney hails Fashola, wants concession returned

    • Lagos trader tortures nine-year-old boy for stealing

    • School bus kills 18-month-old pupil on premises

    • Court remands man for defiling six-year-old

    • Gunmen gang-rape SS2 pupil in Benue

      THE NATION:

    • Adeboye: CAN excited as Buhari fires FRC chief

    • U.S. Embassy team takes on Magu over DSS allegations

    • $1b debt: Save us, oil marketers beg Fed Govt

    • Refineries production capacity to hit 60% by December, says NNPC

    • Ronaldo is FIFA player of the year

    • Tin Can Island Port 2 Customs generates N8.12b

    • IPMAN blames kerosene scarcity on forex, others

    • LAUTECH to get N500m lifeline

    • Uyo collapsed church built with verbal approval, says Apostle Weeks

    • Buhari appoints new MDs for NAMA, NIMET, NCAT, AIB

    • Labour begins action with NUPENG’s warning strike

    • ‘5,140 tourists visited first storey building in Nigeria’

    • Pastor remanded for ‘cutting’ wife’s breast

    • Police arrest seven suspected kidnappers of ex-minister



      VANGUARD:

    • NBA Proposes Law As Second Degree In Nigerian Varsities

    • World Bank Partners State Govts To Protect Lives In Erosion Prone Areas

    • Kaduna Killings: Ulama Council Calls For Sen Laah, CAN President’s Arrest

    • NNPC deficit rises to N18.7bn over oil search in Bauchi, Rivers#

    • Court adjourns ex-NIMASA boss, Akpobolokemi’s case till Feb

    • State Govs Fuelling Niger Delta Crisis— OMPALAN

    • Nwodo, 4 Others Vie For Ohanaeze Presidency

    • Makarfi drags 23 villagers to court over trespass on farmland

    • Edo Child Rights Act Gets Boost As Obaseki Inaugurates Family Court

    • Etsako by-election: My ambition not based on my dad’s political influence —Oshiomhole Jnr

    • Umahi pledges support for Buhari’s 2nd term

    • Workers shut DESOPADEC over end of year benefit

    • Unpaid salary arrears: Kwara teachers embark on fasting, prayers

    • 458 dump APC for PDP in Plateau

    • Digital Switch Over: We’re Not Responsible For Set-Up Boxes Hiccup— Pinnacle
     

