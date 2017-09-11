Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [11 September, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Sep 11, 2017 at 7:18 AM.

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper September 10, 2017.

    Punch

    Buhari travels to US next week – Presidency

    FG assures farmers of fertiliser supply

    FG, states borrow N7.51tn under Buhari

    Fulfill your promise to Nigerians on security, Atiku tells Buhari

    We can’t disclose our allowances – Senate

    ASUU silent on meeting to consider FG’s offers

    Panel begins military officers’ probe for alleged rights abuses

    Soldiers, IPOB members clash in Abia, two injured

    Bill for direct funding of police underway, says Senator

    Alhassan denies accusing el-Rufai of involvement in Chibok girls’ abduction

    Alhassan attacks Fani-Kayode, says ex-minister a liar

    6,090 pilgrims return

    Benue flood victims get N250m relief

    LASG moves against illegal parks in Ikeja, Ojuelegba

    Nigeria is stagnant, underdeveloped, says Wike

    Hotel cleaner allegedly hacks company’s email, steals N2m

    Six-year-old Boko Haram victim flies to UAE for surgery

    The Nation

    Fed Govt loses trillions as stamp duty fee is unremitted

    Presidency: farmers to get four million bags of fertiliser before Dec

    Senate to consider direct funding for police

    Resident doctors fail to call off strike

    Arik Air files N20b suit against Fed Govt, Ethiopian Airlines over ‘takeover bid’

    UN names Fowler on tax experts panel

    Economy heading in right direction, says Oyegun

    Amosun to distribute CofO to another batch of beneficiaries

    Ekiti youths oppose adoption of Fayose’s deputy

    AU grants Nigeria AFRIMA hosting right

    Asaba indigenes plan 50-yr civil war memorial

    Okorocha: Charly Boy recruited to fight me, APC

    Gunmen abduct groom, best man in Ondo

    Avon HMO launches ‘health plans for unserved Nigerians’

    Scavenger jailed six months for theft

    Two Sokoto pilgrims die in Makkah

    Vanguard

    Buhari’ll ensure timely release of ecological funds — Presidency

    OPERATION PYTHON DANCE II: IPOB, MASSOB, ECA, others kick against military deployment

    No Respite As Doctors’ Strike Persists

    ASUU must henceforth consult us before embarking on strike — NANS

    Return To PDP, Onuesoke Tells Saraki, Others

    Don’t Be Intimidated, Stand On The Platform Of Truth, Fani-Kayode Tells Mama Taraba

    Asaba Marks 50th Anniversary Of Civil War Massacre

    PZ Grows Profit By 73.2%, Declares N1.99bn Dividends

    Flood: Dangote-Led Relief Committee Donates N250m To Benue Victims

    Flood Sacks Over 20 Agatu Villages

    NMA Chairman Sues Akwa Ibom Speaker, Others For N500m

    Death Toll In NE Nigeria Cholera Outbreak Jumps To 35

    UNICEF Expresses Concern Over Health Of 1.4m IDPs Living In Cholera Hotspots

    Ogun NSCDC warns against illegal private guards, trains 40

    64-year-old ex-convict arrested for robbery in Ondo
     

