Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [12 September, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 12, 2017.

    Punch

    Jonathan believed Boko Haram was sponsored to remove him — Obasanjo

    FG, states need N700bn monthly for salaries, debt servicing – Osinbajo

    Paris Club refund: Pay pensioners, workers, Buhari urges govs

    Bello, INEC, FG, security agents, after me – Melaye

    Centenary city: Court refuses to quash Anyim, others’ indictment

    Fashola asks Immigration to probe Egbin Power boss

    Govt generates N1.2bn in 12 months from alien cards

    Debate on second term for Buhari disgusting – Soyinka

    No place for corruption in judiciary, says CJN, NJI

    I’ll fight corruption better than Buhari, says Atiku

    APC NWC fails to meet over Atiku

    Boko Haram hoists flags near Lake Chad, holds meetings

    Army/IPOB clash: Abia warns citizens against confronting soldiers

    OPC members abduct, torture prophet over missing N80,000

    Police arrest 16-year-old for alleged terrorism in Imo

    DSS operatives brutalise journalists in Osun

    Policeman kills final year poly student in A’Ibom

    Kogi probes Kogi poly workers

    Kwara ex-councillors protest, demand 70% entitlement

    Islam not against family planning, says Sultan

    The Nation

    Fed Govt concessions Lagos, Abuja airports

    Customs seizes imported 1,100 rifles at Lagos Port

    NNPC plans to lift 80% of crude oil

    President Buhari didn’t snub Ganduje in Daura – Presidency

    Resident doctors to meet on strike today

    NASU, NAAT, SSANU strike cripples varsities

    SANs disagree over chief judges’ power to pardon

    Atiku to ‘political enemies’: prove my alleged corrupt activities or keep quiet

    State police: Soyinka backs call

    Insurgents killed as Air Force, Army bomb village

    Three ‘Boko Haram escapees’ apprehended in Lagos

    Nwoye: Abuja APC chieftains plot election annulment

    Kanu: Southeast governors worried over shooting

    Zamfara workers begin indefinite strike

    Vanguard

    Days of sharing revenue over, FG tells states, LGs

    South-East Govs, Ohanaeze, Others Flay Operation Python Dance, Clash At Kanu’s Home

    Soldiers helped herdsmen to attack us, victims tell presidential probe panel

    Court refuses to stop Melaye’s recall, orders INEC to start verification

    NNPC Remits $285m To Federation Account In Six Months

    N290bn Unpaid Arrears: Labour Gives FG One Week Ultimatum

    Shell, Agip To Fabricate 50% Topsides In Nigeria – NCDMB

    Wale Tinubu Still Oando CEO Following Successful AGM

    I’ll make my decision on re-election next year—Ortom

    Fayose Decries Alleged Military Attack On IPOB

    Man nabbed with human head in Oyo

    Students Shut C-River College Of Health Tech Over Fees Increase, Poor Services

    Man, 57 docked for parading himself as Ekiti king

    Ritual killer of 8-yr-old niece confesses: Power outage helped me escape, hunger led to my re-arrest
     

