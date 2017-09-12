Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 12, 2017. Punch Jonathan believed Boko Haram was sponsored to remove him — Obasanjo FG, states need N700bn monthly for salaries, debt servicing – Osinbajo Paris Club refund: Pay pensioners, workers, Buhari urges govs Bello, INEC, FG, security agents, after me – Melaye Centenary city: Court refuses to quash Anyim, others’ indictment Fashola asks Immigration to probe Egbin Power boss Govt generates N1.2bn in 12 months from alien cards Debate on second term for Buhari disgusting – Soyinka No place for corruption in judiciary, says CJN, NJI I’ll fight corruption better than Buhari, says Atiku APC NWC fails to meet over Atiku Boko Haram hoists flags near Lake Chad, holds meetings Army/IPOB clash: Abia warns citizens against confronting soldiers OPC members abduct, torture prophet over missing N80,000 Police arrest 16-year-old for alleged terrorism in Imo DSS operatives brutalise journalists in Osun Policeman kills final year poly student in A’Ibom Kogi probes Kogi poly workers Kwara ex-councillors protest, demand 70% entitlement Islam not against family planning, says Sultan The Nation Fed Govt concessions Lagos, Abuja airports Customs seizes imported 1,100 rifles at Lagos Port NNPC plans to lift 80% of crude oil President Buhari didn’t snub Ganduje in Daura – Presidency Resident doctors to meet on strike today NASU, NAAT, SSANU strike cripples varsities SANs disagree over chief judges’ power to pardon Atiku to ‘political enemies’: prove my alleged corrupt activities or keep quiet State police: Soyinka backs call Insurgents killed as Air Force, Army bomb village Three ‘Boko Haram escapees’ apprehended in Lagos Nwoye: Abuja APC chieftains plot election annulment Kanu: Southeast governors worried over shooting Zamfara workers begin indefinite strike Vanguard Days of sharing revenue over, FG tells states, LGs South-East Govs, Ohanaeze, Others Flay Operation Python Dance, Clash At Kanu’s Home Soldiers helped herdsmen to attack us, victims tell presidential probe panel Court refuses to stop Melaye’s recall, orders INEC to start verification NNPC Remits $285m To Federation Account In Six Months N290bn Unpaid Arrears: Labour Gives FG One Week Ultimatum Shell, Agip To Fabricate 50% Topsides In Nigeria – NCDMB Wale Tinubu Still Oando CEO Following Successful AGM I’ll make my decision on re-election next year—Ortom Fayose Decries Alleged Military Attack On IPOB Man nabbed with human head in Oyo Students Shut C-River College Of Health Tech Over Fees Increase, Poor Services Man, 57 docked for parading himself as Ekiti king Ritual killer of 8-yr-old niece confesses: Power outage helped me escape, hunger led to my re-arrest