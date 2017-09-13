Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [13 September, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 13, 2017.

    Punch

    Buhari to demand repatriation of looted funds at UN Assembly

    FG to spend N100bn Sukuk fund on road infrastructure – DMO

    EFCC discovers Patience Jonathan’s N6bn Abuja plaza

    NUJ rejects DSS monetary compensation to tortured journalists

    Military, IPOB clashes: Abia declares curfew, Ohanaeze demands withdrawal of soldiers

    Appeal court rejects Shema’s plea to stop N11bn fraud trial

    FG engaging foreign partners to tackle flooding – Minister

    Stakeholders flay FG over idle $100m cabotage fund

    Ex-NICON Airways workers seek implementation of N1bn court order

    Three passengers detained for disrupting Air Peace flight

    Suspected ritual killer, Dike, remanded in custody

    German police arrest five Nigerian ‘husband smuggling ring’

    Ransome-Kuti, other convicted soldiers beg Army for pardon

    Olubadan says 21 new kings are wearing ‘carton crowns’

    I won’t force myself to play for Nigeria –Moses

    Five delegates to Niger Delta summit die in auto crash

    LASG director allegedly commits suicide

    The Nation

    Nigeria’s annual maize demand hits eight million metric tones

    Fed Govt to concession 22 grain silos

    Budget 2017: MDAs generate only N120b of N807b revenue target

    Saraki: I’ll leave behind efficient Senate

    3.5m refugee children out-of-school – UN

    N760.17b refund: NLC to name indicted governors

    EFCC traces Abuja posh assets to Jonathan’s wife

    Makarfi: No rift between Jonathan, Dickson

    Agency warns of more flooding in Kwara, Kogi, Niger

    Gov. Ikpeazu declares 3-day curfew in Aba

    Four of six ‘abducted Igbonla pupils’ resume

    Ojukwu, Zik varsities join NASU, SSANU strike

    Flood displaces over 10,000 in Kogi

    Expelled Bayelsa APC chairman, others sue party

    Fire in JEDC power plant throws Jos into darkness

    Four dead, 30 others injured in Sokoto auto-crash

    UNILAG postpones Post-UTME test

    Carpenter with toy gun jailed 12 months

    Vanguard

    Nigeria must feed itself, says President Buhari

    We ‘re anxious about Buhari’s health – Ghanaian president

    FG releases N2bn for take off of Maritime varsity, Okerenkoko

    Nnamdi Kanu’s home not under siege – Nigeria army

    SAN Rank: CJN To Swear In Osinbajo’s Brother, Keyamo, Oke, 27 Others Sept 18

    Senate Lampoons Nigeria’s Aviation Sector

    Nigeria’s Political Elite See Buhari As A Meal — Shehu Sani

    INEC to continue Melaye’s recall process Monday

    Oil Price Hits $54.25 P/B As OPEC Predicts High Demand, Market Stability

    Lawyers’ group wants Senate to address issues raised by Sagay

    Panic as Rivers govt shuts 40 private schools

    Anambra Poll: We See Pendulum Swinging Towards Obiano — Onitsha Medical Dealers

    Anambra Poll: 21,084 Policemen, 3 Helicopters, Gunboats To Be Deployed To S-East

    Enugu govt appeals to residents over blockage of drainage system

    Court Remands Suspected Ritual Killer, Dike, In Prison Custody, Adjourns Sine Die

    Dissolution Of DSIEC, Amendment Suspicious — Political Parties

    DELTA BULLION VAN ROBBERY: Inspector, 3 others arrested for illegal escort duty
     

