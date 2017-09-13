Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 13, 2017. Punch Buhari to demand repatriation of looted funds at UN Assembly FG to spend N100bn Sukuk fund on road infrastructure – DMO EFCC discovers Patience Jonathan’s N6bn Abuja plaza NUJ rejects DSS monetary compensation to tortured journalists Military, IPOB clashes: Abia declares curfew, Ohanaeze demands withdrawal of soldiers Appeal court rejects Shema’s plea to stop N11bn fraud trial FG engaging foreign partners to tackle flooding – Minister Stakeholders flay FG over idle $100m cabotage fund Ex-NICON Airways workers seek implementation of N1bn court order Three passengers detained for disrupting Air Peace flight Suspected ritual killer, Dike, remanded in custody German police arrest five Nigerian ‘husband smuggling ring’ Ransome-Kuti, other convicted soldiers beg Army for pardon Olubadan says 21 new kings are wearing ‘carton crowns’ I won’t force myself to play for Nigeria –Moses Five delegates to Niger Delta summit die in auto crash LASG director allegedly commits suicide The Nation Nigeria’s annual maize demand hits eight million metric tones Fed Govt to concession 22 grain silos Budget 2017: MDAs generate only N120b of N807b revenue target Saraki: I’ll leave behind efficient Senate 3.5m refugee children out-of-school – UN N760.17b refund: NLC to name indicted governors EFCC traces Abuja posh assets to Jonathan’s wife Makarfi: No rift between Jonathan, Dickson Agency warns of more flooding in Kwara, Kogi, Niger Gov. Ikpeazu declares 3-day curfew in Aba Four of six ‘abducted Igbonla pupils’ resume Ojukwu, Zik varsities join NASU, SSANU strike Flood displaces over 10,000 in Kogi Expelled Bayelsa APC chairman, others sue party Fire in JEDC power plant throws Jos into darkness Four dead, 30 others injured in Sokoto auto-crash UNILAG postpones Post-UTME test Carpenter with toy gun jailed 12 months Vanguard Nigeria must feed itself, says President Buhari We ‘re anxious about Buhari’s health – Ghanaian president FG releases N2bn for take off of Maritime varsity, Okerenkoko Nnamdi Kanu’s home not under siege – Nigeria army SAN Rank: CJN To Swear In Osinbajo’s Brother, Keyamo, Oke, 27 Others Sept 18 Senate Lampoons Nigeria’s Aviation Sector Nigeria’s Political Elite See Buhari As A Meal — Shehu Sani INEC to continue Melaye’s recall process Monday Oil Price Hits $54.25 P/B As OPEC Predicts High Demand, Market Stability Lawyers’ group wants Senate to address issues raised by Sagay Panic as Rivers govt shuts 40 private schools Anambra Poll: We See Pendulum Swinging Towards Obiano — Onitsha Medical Dealers Anambra Poll: 21,084 Policemen, 3 Helicopters, Gunboats To Be Deployed To S-East Enugu govt appeals to residents over blockage of drainage system Court Remands Suspected Ritual Killer, Dike, In Prison Custody, Adjourns Sine Die Dissolution Of DSIEC, Amendment Suspicious — Political Parties DELTA BULLION VAN ROBBERY: Inspector, 3 others arrested for illegal escort duty