Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [17 August, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, August 17, 2017.

    Punch

    Osinbajo assigns portfolios to new ministers, inaugurates 15 perm secs

    ASUU strike: We failed to fulfil agreement, FG admits

    Attack: #ResumeOrResign group suspends protest in Abuja, moves to Lagos

    Gunmen attack EFCC office, deliver threat letter

    No audit report on N4.2tn TSA two years after –AGF

    PTDA uncovers 15,600 federal ‘ghost pensioners’

    Customs generate N1.2bn daily at Tin Can

    2019: INEC swears in nine more RECs

    Anambra lawmaker dies after primary election

    Otti attacks Ikpeazu over Abia $200m foreign loan

    Use seers to find Ozubulu killers, Bishop tells monarchs

    Police exhume human parts in church, nab prophet •I only buried a pig – prophet

    DSS operatives abduct pastor, rob siblings of phones, money

    Four-year-old pupil killed in Lagos shrine, parents, others arrested

    Baale arrested for death of Lagos policeman

    Lassa fever: LUTH discharges two doctors

    The Nation

    Fed Govt gives varsities nod to conduct post-UTME

    ASUU: FG seeks end to strike, continues negotiation — Minister

    Appeal Court reinstates Oye as APGA national chairman

    TSA: Fed Govt consolidates 20,000 accounts

    Security beefed up for Magu, mother, family

    We’re not corrupt, say Police

    Evans knows fate August 29

    45 bomb victims evacuated to Maiduguri hospital

    Gani Adams to Fed Govt: fix Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

    Oyo council workers, pensioners get salary arrears

    Kwara Assembly bans strip clubs in hotels

    Police arrest three armed robbers in Kano

    Edo teachers shun competency test

    Ebonyi distributes N19m relief items to IDPs

    Airman sentenced to death by hanging

    D’Tigress Arrive Bamako Ahead of FIBA Women Afrobasket Tourney

    UNLEASHLAB2017: 35 Nigerians join global innovators in Denmark to solve SDGs

    Vanguard

    Public officials took N400bn bribe in 1 year – NBS

    N450m Campaign Fund: We’re Still On Chime, Mbah — EFCC

    One feared dead as Police, IPOB clash in Anambra

    Avoid Divisive Utterances, NOA Warns Bauchi People

    You lied, Rivers communities blast Shell over claims of N600m CSR

    Ondo New Commissioners For Swearing-In August 30

    APDA Distances Self From Attacks On Dokpesi

    Rivers APC Youths Berate Wike Over Attack On Peterside

    N-Delta Youths Clear NDDC Board, MD Of Alleged Bribery, Corruption Charges

    CHAN Eagles ‘Ll Beat Squirrels In Kano — Ikpea

    Use August Meetings To Boost Birth Registration —UNICEF

    Oko Community Renews Call To Anambra Govt Over Sand Excavation

    Borno IDPs Decry Troops’ Raid On UN Office

    We’re Setting Up Special Court To Prosecute Human Traffickers —Obaseki
     

