Below are the headlines in some selected Nigerian Newspapers today, August 1, 2017. Punch Osinbajo redeploys ICPC chair, Ekpo Nta Military failed to restore security in recaptured territories – US report Foreign negotiators involved in bid to free abducted lecturers, others - FG Constitution review: Reps to revisit power devolution in September October 1 Igbo quit notice stays, Arewa group insists 55% of VAT revenue generated from Lagos –Adeosun FG seals pact with three firms on sugar production N30tn leakage: Senate panel quizzes Airtel, BUA, 61 others Ghana wants more Nigerian gas for electricity NUC gets 240 applications for new varsities I've stopped collecting pension in Kwara - Saraki ICPC probes corruption allegations at NAICOM, summons three directors Controversy over whereabouts of Alhaji arrested for Badoo killings …I’m at home, says Alhaji. He’s in our custody – Police Police to deploy trackers, drones against cattle rustlers Lagos CJ grants amnesty to 80 underage inmates Thugs invade Kogi assembly, attack lawmakers, strip member Two electrocuted, four injured in Abuja APC, PDP lack internal democracy – Atiku Two fake blind beggars arrested at Imo varsity (www.punchng.com) The Nation Osinbajo approves appointments for ICPC, Salaries Commission, others More Chibok girls to return soon, says Osinbajo Service chiefs relocate to Borno VCs in trouble for taking N5.7m furniture allowance Foreign investors pump N86b into Dangote Cement National Identity Number now mandatory for passport issuance INEC plans technology joker for 2019 polls Akeredolu nominates 18 as commissioners Aregbesola’s mother dies at 84 ‘Report of Tinubu’s new plane is fake’ 32 kids rescued from suspected traffickers in Ekiti Biafra agitation affecting Southeast’s economy, says Kalu Hajj: 770 visas ready in Jigawa Ogun leads in quackery, says NMA AEDC raises panel on Niger electrical accident Fed. Govt should immortalise Tai Solarin, says Foundation (www.thenationonlineng.net) Vanguard We’re Negotiating Release Of 113 Chibok Girls —FG Anxiety mounts over departure of Presidential jet from London They stripped my house bare – Jonathan Ensure Nigeria remains one entity, NYSC D-G tells members Badoo: Women Protest At Ikorodu Monarchs’ Palaces 80 Percent Of Cancer Cases Curable — Health Minister 140 species of snakes, 660 other animals return to zoos AFCON 2021: Cote ‘D Ivoire Vows To Host It Alone GOtv Boxing Night: Ogunsanya Dangles N20m Prizes Mirabel Centre Laments Increase In Sexually-Assaulted Disabled Persons Wike has no concrete evidence of corruption against me — AMAECHI Enugu traffic offenders to undergo psychiatric tests CP Calls For Police, Journalists Synergy In Taraba Man, 28, commits suicide in Ebonyi after beating mother to death (www.vanguardngr.com) I can't understand why people are frightened of new ideas. I'm frightened of the old ones. - John Cage ### Good morning Bloombergites