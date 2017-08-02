Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [2 August, 2017]

    Below are the headlines in some selected Nigerian Newspapers today, August 1, 2017.

    Punch
    Osinbajo redeploys ICPC chair, Ekpo Nta

    Military failed to restore security in recaptured territories – US report

    Foreign negotiators involved in bid to free abducted lecturers, others - FG

    Constitution review: Reps to revisit power devolution in September

    October 1 Igbo quit notice stays, Arewa group insists

    55% of VAT revenue generated from Lagos –Adeosun

    FG seals pact with three firms on sugar production

    N30tn leakage: Senate panel quizzes Airtel, BUA, 61 others

    Ghana wants more Nigerian gas for electricity

    NUC gets 240 applications for new varsities

    I've stopped collecting pension in Kwara - Saraki

    ICPC probes corruption allegations at NAICOM, summons three directors

    Controversy over whereabouts of Alhaji arrested for Badoo killings …I’m at home, says Alhaji. He’s in our custody – Police

    Police to deploy trackers, drones against cattle rustlers

    Lagos CJ grants amnesty to 80 underage inmates

    Thugs invade Kogi assembly, attack lawmakers, strip member

    Two electrocuted, four injured in Abuja

    APC, PDP lack internal democracy – Atiku

    Two fake blind beggars arrested at Imo varsity

    (www.punchng.com)




    The Nation
    Osinbajo approves appointments for ICPC, Salaries Commission, others

    More Chibok girls to return soon, says Osinbajo

    Service chiefs relocate to Borno

    VCs in trouble for taking N5.7m furniture allowance

    Foreign investors pump N86b into Dangote Cement

    National Identity Number now mandatory for passport issuance

    INEC plans technology joker for 2019 polls

    Akeredolu nominates 18 as commissioners

    Aregbesola’s mother dies at 84

    ‘Report of Tinubu’s new plane is fake’

    32 kids rescued from suspected traffickers in Ekiti

    Biafra agitation affecting Southeast’s economy, says Kalu

    Hajj: 770 visas ready in Jigawa

    Ogun leads in quackery, says NMA

    AEDC raises panel on Niger electrical accident

    Fed. Govt should immortalise Tai Solarin, says Foundation

    (www.thenationonlineng.net)




    Vanguard
    We’re Negotiating Release Of 113 Chibok Girls —FG

    Anxiety mounts over departure of Presidential jet from London

    They stripped my house bare – Jonathan

    Ensure Nigeria remains one entity, NYSC D-G tells members

    Badoo: Women Protest At Ikorodu Monarchs’ Palaces

    80 Percent Of Cancer Cases Curable — Health Minister

    140 species of snakes, 660 other animals return to zoos

    AFCON 2021: Cote ‘D Ivoire Vows To Host It Alone

    GOtv Boxing Night: Ogunsanya Dangles N20m Prizes

    Mirabel Centre Laments Increase In Sexually-Assaulted Disabled Persons

    Wike has no concrete evidence of corruption against me — AMAECHI

    Enugu traffic offenders to undergo psychiatric tests

    CP Calls For Police, Journalists Synergy In Taraba

    Man, 28, commits suicide in Ebonyi after beating mother to death

    (www.vanguardngr.com)


