Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [22 August, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, August 22, 2017.

    Punch

    Buhari’s return: Kogi gov receives knocks for declaring holiday

    W’Bank, others may not fund Nigeria’s coal-to-power projects – Report

    Govt agencies remitted N687.82bn operating surplus in nine years

    APC moves to reconcile Kogi gov, Melaye

    Seven feared killed, many injured in renewed Delta communal clash

    Breast cancer killing more women than reported –Akeredolu

    Otuoke varsity JAC protests exclusion of council members

    FCE Oyo needs N3bn to become varsity –Provost

    JAMB, VCs to decide cut-off mark this week

    43 Nigerians for UK Chevening scholarship

    Appointment row: ICPC secretary dares Senate, assumes office

    FirstNation rests schedule flight operations for charter services

    FUTA students leave for exchange programme in America

    Exam fraud: Katsina varsity sacks workers

    Bielderman resigns as NAHCO CEO

    Policeman kills guest during burial in Delta

    Infidelity: Man kills wife in Benue, woman kills husband in Lagos

    CAC pastor impregnates member, prays for naked women

    Man who killed eight-year-old girl escapes from police custody

    The Nation

    Buhari to work from home

    Ezekwesili, Eastern Assembly, HURIWA knock Buhari’s broadcast

    Buhari spoke the minds of Nigerians – Shehu Sani

    Fed Govt spent N1.3tr on capital projects in 2016, says Osinbajo

    Social intervention: Fed Govt set aside N1.6b for women

    Police arrest 11 for cult-related killings in Kwara

    NJC appeals verdict stopping Justice Ademola’s probe

    Southwest failed to access intervention funds in 2016, says UBEC

    Nigeria suffering from incompetent leadership – Agbakoba

    Edo Assembly lifts suspension on ex-Speaker

    Obaseki inaugurates 11-Man Committee to set up Edo Sports Commission

    Nurse stabs husband to death in Lagos

    Man dupes American of $80,000 posing as a woman

    Vanguard

    FG Starts Emergency Repairs On Calabar-Odukpani Highway

    FG Urged To Mop Up Illegal Firearms In Circulation

    MASSOB Says Buhari Believes He Will Easily Crush Biafra As Reactions Trail Buhari’s Broadcast

    Anambra: Obiano reads riot act on IPOB’s boycott order

    NCC, Police, others declare war on book pirates

    Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of Ships, Trucks Used For Oil Bunkering

    Crisis rocks Edo RTEAN as suspended chairman hangs on to office

    Probe Shooting At APC Secretariat, Bayelsa PDP Urges CP

    Hajj: Anxiety As 2,201 Bauchi Pilgrims Are Stranded

    Anambra Guber Poll: Igwebike emerges APGA’s candidate for Agbaso’s faction

    13% Derivation: Oil-Producing States Receive N7trn In 18 Years

    BoI Tackles Energy Crisis In MSMEs With N1bn Facilities

    Electricity: IBEDC Rehabilitates Sawmill, Agba Dam Injection Substations

    Drama, As Minister Hands Over Snakes Smuggled From Cameroon To UNIUYO
     

    Comments