Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [23 September, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper September 23, 2017.

    Punch

    Osinbajo visits Akwa Ibom, inaugurates projects

    FG, WAPP construct power line to Benin Republic

    NADECO cautions FG, says democracy under threat

    FG generates N3.7tn from public private partnership

    IPOB: Saraki’s statement personal opinion, says Presidency

    Saraki’s comments, an endorsement of IPOB’s activities —Lawmakers

    Police discover illegal firearm factory in Abuja, arrest three

    Five SARS operatives found guilty of extrajudicial killing

    Bailout: States deny NLC’s misappropriation claim

    I was amazed Obasanjo asked Buhari to negotiate with Kanu –Clarke, SAN

    NGO bill: Christian, Muslim clerics kick

    Group seeks Orji's arrest, prosecution over alleged N2.6bn misappropriation

    FG to reimburse Kwara N17bn for roads

    UN donates relief materials to Benue flood victims

    Niger: UNICEF immunises over 108,575 under five children

    Police arrest 34 peace corps officials in Lagos

    Septuagenarian arrested for raping girl, 6, for three years

    Send your children to local varsities, JAMB registrar tells wealthy Nigerians


    The Nation

    FG uncovers IPOB’s slush account in Paris

    We’ve checkmated IPOB, herdsmen/farmers’ clashes, says Army

    FG to privatize Kainji Lake National Park, three others

    Operation Python Dance, Crocodile Smile in Nigerians’ interest —Buratai

    Senators’ pay: Human rights group accuses Saraki of cover-up

    Ban on secessionist group: Ohanaeze youths back S’East govs

    Sukuk bonds: NSCIA accuses CAN of Islamophobia

    Workers cripple Kogi

    Wear Biafra emblem, risk arrest, says Abia CP

    Ambode to swear-in Oke as acting Lagos CJ Monday

    Apapa gridlock: Stay away from Lagos now, govt orders petrol tankers, truck owners

    423 die, 2,339 wounded in auto crashes in July – FRSC

    Police arrest reporter over protest story in IDPs camps

    OPEC exempts Nigeria from oil production cut


    Vanguard

    Nigeria proud of its arts, entertainment talents – VP Osinbajo

    Army reclaim all territories from Boko Haram

    IGP Wants Recruitment Of 155,000 More Policemen

    Electricity Tarrif Hike: Labour Threatens To Shut Down Economy

    Visa Fee To Enter Nigeria Most Expensive —Indonesian Ambassador, Purwanto

    Churches, mosques not affected by NGOs’ regulation bill

    Political elites should send wards to Nigerian schools – JAMB

    Our Govt Is Working, Says Lauretta Onochie

    Nigerian Govt can’t watch IPOB throw the country into a Tailspin’ - Adesina

    FULANI HERDSMEN: Crisis Looms In Abia Community

    Drama as Ilorin cemetery rejects corpse of civil servant killed by lightening

    UNIBEN post UTME admission screening holds Sept. 28-Oct. 10
     

