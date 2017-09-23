Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper September 23, 2017. Punch Osinbajo visits Akwa Ibom, inaugurates projects FG, WAPP construct power line to Benin Republic NADECO cautions FG, says democracy under threat FG generates N3.7tn from public private partnership IPOB: Saraki’s statement personal opinion, says Presidency Saraki’s comments, an endorsement of IPOB’s activities —Lawmakers Police discover illegal firearm factory in Abuja, arrest three Five SARS operatives found guilty of extrajudicial killing Bailout: States deny NLC’s misappropriation claim I was amazed Obasanjo asked Buhari to negotiate with Kanu –Clarke, SAN NGO bill: Christian, Muslim clerics kick Group seeks Orji's arrest, prosecution over alleged N2.6bn misappropriation FG to reimburse Kwara N17bn for roads UN donates relief materials to Benue flood victims Niger: UNICEF immunises over 108,575 under five children Police arrest 34 peace corps officials in Lagos Septuagenarian arrested for raping girl, 6, for three years Send your children to local varsities, JAMB registrar tells wealthy Nigerians The Nation FG uncovers IPOB’s slush account in Paris We’ve checkmated IPOB, herdsmen/farmers’ clashes, says Army FG to privatize Kainji Lake National Park, three others Operation Python Dance, Crocodile Smile in Nigerians’ interest —Buratai Senators’ pay: Human rights group accuses Saraki of cover-up Ban on secessionist group: Ohanaeze youths back S’East govs Sukuk bonds: NSCIA accuses CAN of Islamophobia Workers cripple Kogi Wear Biafra emblem, risk arrest, says Abia CP Ambode to swear-in Oke as acting Lagos CJ Monday Apapa gridlock: Stay away from Lagos now, govt orders petrol tankers, truck owners 423 die, 2,339 wounded in auto crashes in July – FRSC Police arrest reporter over protest story in IDPs camps OPEC exempts Nigeria from oil production cut Vanguard Nigeria proud of its arts, entertainment talents – VP Osinbajo Army reclaim all territories from Boko Haram IGP Wants Recruitment Of 155,000 More Policemen Electricity Tarrif Hike: Labour Threatens To Shut Down Economy Visa Fee To Enter Nigeria Most Expensive —Indonesian Ambassador, Purwanto Churches, mosques not affected by NGOs’ regulation bill Political elites should send wards to Nigerian schools – JAMB Our Govt Is Working, Says Lauretta Onochie Nigerian Govt can’t watch IPOB throw the country into a Tailspin’ - Adesina FULANI HERDSMEN: Crisis Looms In Abia Community Drama as Ilorin cemetery rejects corpse of civil servant killed by lightening UNIBEN post UTME admission screening holds Sept. 28-Oct. 10