Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [25 August, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Aug 25, 2017 at 7:30 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Here are some selected headlines Nigerian newspaper today August 25, 2017.

    Punch

    FG unveils $200m bailout for oil, gas firms

    FG makes N13bn from stamp duty

    VCs, ASUU reject 120 cut-off mark for varsity admission

    A’court sacks Sekibo as senator, upholds Abe’s election

    Senate’s threat to arrest 30 CEOs, embarrassing – MAN

    Prevail on Buhari to resign, Fani-Kayode urges elder statesmen

    In Facebook post, Jonathan reminds Nigerians of ‘freedom enjoyed’ under his watch

    Arewa youths make a U-turn, say Igbo can stay in North

    Mass housing construction begins in 33 states

    Catholic bishops lament Nigerians’ suffering, slam FG

    Those asking Buhari to resign are insane – Iwo monarch

    72-year-old UK grandma laments visa denial to Nigerian husband, 27

    Sick two-year-old attached to empty oxygen tank dies

    Ritual killing: Police dismiss, arraign sergeant for suspect’s escape

    Illegal hawking: Ebonyi urges Ambode to release indigenes

    Man allegedly defiles three girls in Ogun

    Dismissed soldier dupes Nasarawa residents of N4m

    Boat accident: Lagos gets two jet skis

    Nigerian team to investigate Sao Tome plane crash

    The Nation

    Buhari signs anti-graft, other agreements

    Hate Speech: NBC gets Fed Govt’s order to sanction erring stations

    ASUU executives meet today to review strike

    Osinbajo assures on FG’s commitment to UN road safety campaigns

    Diezani, seven ex-governors, others to lose Dubai assets

    Fed Govt set to acquire Russian fighter jets

    Beware of fake defence twitter handle, DHQ warns

    NCC confiscates N1bn worth of pirated goods

    FADAMA gives input to 8,000 farmers

    Nwabueze, Oyebode, Okoko, others seek new constitution

    Northern youths withdraw Oct 1 quit notice to Igbo

    NDLEA arrests two suspects, recovers weapons in Jigawa

    Kwara detects 400 forged certificate holders

    Amosun to applicants: keep your CofO safe

    Ladoja, Makinde give conditions to return to PDP

    Dad furious over son’s adoption by British couple

    Vanguard

    Buhari Signs Extradition, Economic Treaties As Charly Boy Group Plans Protest For Diezani

    In Kaduna: Pilot dies as Air Force trainer aircraft crashes

    FG To Commence 100% Local Fabrication Of Modular Refineries

    N30trn Revenue Leakage: MAN Flays Arrest Order On CEOs

    Re-Visit 2014 Confab Report, Restructuring–CSOs Tell National Assembly

    Drop election boycott threat, Leaders of Thought ask Kanu, IPOB

    Quit notice: Kanu acting out of Ignorance – Gov. Shettima

    Boko Haram terrorists raze 2 Adamawa villages, cart away relief items

    Buscar Partners Cummins To Unveil Nigerian Made Coaches

    Gov Ishaku begs FG to refund N30bn spent on federal roads

    2019: Over 3 Million Youths Root For Udom’s Re-Election

    Appeal Court Security Men Beat Tricycle Driver To Death Over Fare

    Missing one-year-old girl’s heart found in Calabar church; Rev, 6 others arrested
     
    RemmyAlex, Aug 25, 2017 at 7:30 AM
    #1



    Comments