Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [29 August, 2017]

Aug 29, 2017

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper August 29, 2017.

    Punch

    Sallah: FG declares Friday, Monday public holiday

    Buhari congratulates new Afrobasket champions

    We’ll extradite Diezani, EFCC assures protesters

    B’Haram: US sells N181bn warplanes, weapons to Nigeria

    US lawmakers to meet Osinbajo, Saraki over B’Haram

    I resigned, I’m not a deserter, Misau tells police

    Military giving Buhari wrong information on B’Haram attacks – Rep

    Kudirat’s murder: Lagos faults A’Court’s rejection of Rogers’ testimony

    $565,000 fraud: Court dismisses American’s application to vary bail conditions

    31 stocks tumble as week opens

    Fayemi’s govt didn’t remit N18bn, panel told

    Fire razes PLASPOLY female hostel

    ABU team wins Enactus, Lekoil environmental challenge

    D’Tigress win confirms Nigeria’s Africa dominance — Coaches

    Gunmen kill one, abduct four travellers in Ondo

    Paris 2017: Wrestlers return, set for C’wealth camp

    The Nation

    Nigeria’s economy picking up, says Buhari

    FG to establish commodities’ certification centres – Ogbeh

    Diezani loses N7.6b loot

    PDP slams Fed Govt for N1.3tr capital project claim

    Inflation drops to 16.05, says NBS

    BoI chief happy on Content Fund’s upgrade to $200m

    Two perm secs get ambassadorial title

    Southeast/Southsouth governors vote for Nigeria’s unity, greatness

    S/South: PTAD pays N835.45m arrears to 1,690 pensioners

    UNILORIN gets new vice chancellor

    Cross River building N7b cocoa processing plant

    Aregbesola reinstates 46 sacked college workers

    Olubadan to Ajimobi: I’m not a politician

    Assassination: Daniel lying against me, says Kashamu

    D’Tigress Triumph: Basketball fan names baby after Evelyn Akhator

    Welder gets 18 months for stealing gari

    91,000 Nigerians among 1.7m pilgrims in Saudi Arabia for Haji

    Vanguard

    Strike: FG, ASUU meet today

    PDP Blasts FG Over Claims Of N1.3trn Projects

    Anambra: Obaze Trounces Oduah, Ubah To Pick PDP Ticket

    Declare state of emergency on Education now, NANS tells FG

    Nigeria to save N3trn from local content usage – Onu

    Notice Of Quit: Igbo Groups Urge Arewa Youths To Assist Army In Fighting Boko Haram

    Customs officers dismissed over 661 rifles imported into Nigeria

    Any policeman arrested for extortion’ll be dismissed — Abia CP

    Ship financing: NIMASA to disburse $100m fund at single digit interest rate

    East-West Road, A National Shame—Bayelsa Monarch

    Students Admitted Without Post-UTME Did Not Meet Unilorin Standard — Mgt

    Kashamu Denies Assassination Accusation By Daniel

    Umar Lauds D’Tigress For Afrobasket Triumph

    We’ll Sort Out Goalkeeper Problem — Rohr
     

