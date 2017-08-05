Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [4 August, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Aug 5, 2017 at 7:50 AM.

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, August 4, 2017.

    Punch
    N30tn revenue loss: Senate panel orders 30 CEOs’ arrest …over non-appearance

    Biafra: Arewa youths to lobby N’Assembly on referendum

    We hired Israeli experts to tackle B’Haram, others –Air Force

    FG inaugurates commission to investigate rights abuses by military

    Presidency to probe Osinbajo’s nominees to ICPC board

    Ex-ICPC chairman kicks against immunity for president, others

    Civil servant arraigned for exposing Kogi gov’s Abuja residence

    Police foil suicide attack on Borno lepers’ home

    Lagos LG election petition tribunal commences sitting Monday

    Khan, Joshua in Twitter infidelity row

    Police arrest 78-year-old, teenager, others for kidnapping, armed robbery

    28-year-old docked for unlawful possession of 22 goats in Osun

    WE’VE GROWN USED TO B’HARAM ATTACKS, BOMB BLASTS –UNIMAID lecturers, students

    Fayose reappoints six sacked commissioners

    (www.punchng.com)




    The Nation
    Archbishop of Canterbury visits Buhari, glad at level of recovery

    Alleged N30tr ports scam: Senate orders arrest of CEOs of Glo, Dana, Visafone, 27 others

    Armed forces, human right: Osinbajo appoints seven-man judicial commission

    We will eliminate kidnapping, militancy, says IGP

    Biafra ‘cabinet’: DSS puts Soludo, Utomi, Gana, others under watch

    Talks: Niger Delta leaders back down on ultimatum to FG

    Quit notice: Igbo, Arewa youths set up 10-man peace committee

    Lagos warns against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

    Lagos arraigns hotel owner, workers for aiding homosexuality

    Attack on Kogi Assembly is height of impunity – NLC

    Two dogs, three bombers die in foiled Boko Haram attack

    (www.thenationonlineng.net)




    Vanguard
    FG Sets Up Judicial Commission On Human Rights Abuses By Military

    PDP Calls For Immediate Transfer Of Kogi Commissioner Of Police

    States, Not FG Should Determine Their Minimum Wage – Sagay

    LASPOTECH Crisis: Lagos Heads To Court, Directs Staff To Return To Work

    Not In Our Interest To Divide Nigeria After 103yrs – Oshiomhole

    AGOA: U.S. Advises Africa Against Rejecting ‘Okrika’ Used Clothing

    Repair Damage You Caused In Police, Oba Of Lagos Akiolu Tells Buhari

    Northern Youth Groups, Igbo Leaders Set Up Reconciliation C’ttee Over Notice Of Quit

    (www.vanguardngr.com)
     

