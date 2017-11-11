Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 11, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper November 11, 2017

    Headlines from Punch

    2018 budget cannot grow Nigeria’s economy – Rewane, others

    Mambilla: FG, Chinese consortium sign $5.8bn power plant agreement

    Ikoyi cash: Whistle-blower debunks EFCC 5% payment claim

    Officials who aided Maina under investigation –Sagay

    Court hears FG’s N1.8bn suit against Diezani’s allies Nov 23

    CAN meets Buhari, insists Nigeria must withdraw from religious groups

    Vote and die, IPOB threatens Anambra residents

    PHED to supply 150,000 meters to consumers

    Russia 2018: Eagles end qualifiers unbeaten

    Police disperse Shiite group with tear gas

    NERC challenges C’ River over approval of houses under high tension

    Snakebite: Anti-venom drugs arrive Nigeria – EchiTAb Study Group

    Imo school denies woman’s story of attempted assault by Catholic priest

    Immortalise Saro-Wiwa, eight others, MOSOP begs Buhari

    Three injured as APC, PDP supporters clash in Bayelsa

    PSN to support 150 firms for drug manufacturing

    Husband rapes housemaid at knifepoint, wife forces her to drink concoction

    Girl impregnated by pastor loses fallopian tube to abortion

    Headlines from The Nation

    Buhari vows to tackle insecurity, injustice, issues raised by religious leaders

    11 governors storm Kano as Ajimobi’s son, Ganduje’s daughter begin marital journey

    Threat to resume bombings: Avengers bow to pressure, extend ceasefire by 3 months

    Ndume floors Senate, Saraki

    $43.4m NIA cash: EFCC has never paid whistlebower

    Magu derides fresh plot to sack him

    Justice Ngwuta said cash found on him was proceeds from his trade, witness tells court

    Militant group, Niger Deltans not afraid of soldiers, says Clark

    NLC accuses El-Rufai of plot to sack 30,000 workers

    Bello extends curfew in Kogi Central indefinitely

    Plateau council poll: PDP clears 490 aspirants for primaries

    Igboekulie partners WAEC to reward best Igbo candidates

    Prophet impregnates housewife

    Childless Edo trader allegedly duped of N5.7m by bank official laments: I saved stolen sum towards adopting a child

    Headlines from Vanguard

    Court declares Ndume’s suspension from Senate illegal

    Ikoyi Whistle-Blower To EFCC: I’m Not Mad, I Need My Money

    Nigeria Embassy Berlin Rumbles As Ambassador Sacks Staff

    Money laundering charge: I sold palm oil, rice, Justice Ngwuta tells DSS

    I want to take PDP to victory in 2019: Dokpesi tells BOT Chairman

    Plateau massacre: Killings in Nigeria worse than countries at war—SSANU

    Security Forces, Govt Officials Causing Tension In N’Delta — Clark

    Council Boss, Oshinowo Endorses Ambode For Second Term

    Again, Shiite members clash with police in Abuja

    Ijaw Behind Tompolo, Won’t Sacrifice Him — IYC

    NNPC, Agip Team Up For Improved Power Generation

    I Drank My Urine To Survive In The Desert – Libyan Deportee

    Don’t blame blood sucking demons, drive carefully, Oyeyemi cautions drivers
     

