Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper November 11, 2017 Headlines from Punch 2018 budget cannot grow Nigeria’s economy – Rewane, others Mambilla: FG, Chinese consortium sign $5.8bn power plant agreement Ikoyi cash: Whistle-blower debunks EFCC 5% payment claim Officials who aided Maina under investigation –Sagay Court hears FG’s N1.8bn suit against Diezani’s allies Nov 23 CAN meets Buhari, insists Nigeria must withdraw from religious groups Vote and die, IPOB threatens Anambra residents PHED to supply 150,000 meters to consumers Russia 2018: Eagles end qualifiers unbeaten Police disperse Shiite group with tear gas NERC challenges C’ River over approval of houses under high tension Snakebite: Anti-venom drugs arrive Nigeria – EchiTAb Study Group Imo school denies woman’s story of attempted assault by Catholic priest Immortalise Saro-Wiwa, eight others, MOSOP begs Buhari Three injured as APC, PDP supporters clash in Bayelsa PSN to support 150 firms for drug manufacturing Husband rapes housemaid at knifepoint, wife forces her to drink concoction Girl impregnated by pastor loses fallopian tube to abortion Headlines from The Nation Buhari vows to tackle insecurity, injustice, issues raised by religious leaders 11 governors storm Kano as Ajimobi’s son, Ganduje’s daughter begin marital journey Threat to resume bombings: Avengers bow to pressure, extend ceasefire by 3 months Ndume floors Senate, Saraki $43.4m NIA cash: EFCC has never paid whistlebower Magu derides fresh plot to sack him Justice Ngwuta said cash found on him was proceeds from his trade, witness tells court Militant group, Niger Deltans not afraid of soldiers, says Clark NLC accuses El-Rufai of plot to sack 30,000 workers Bello extends curfew in Kogi Central indefinitely Plateau council poll: PDP clears 490 aspirants for primaries Igboekulie partners WAEC to reward best Igbo candidates Prophet impregnates housewife Childless Edo trader allegedly duped of N5.7m by bank official laments: I saved stolen sum towards adopting a child Headlines from Vanguard Court declares Ndume’s suspension from Senate illegal Ikoyi Whistle-Blower To EFCC: I’m Not Mad, I Need My Money Nigeria Embassy Berlin Rumbles As Ambassador Sacks Staff Money laundering charge: I sold palm oil, rice, Justice Ngwuta tells DSS I want to take PDP to victory in 2019: Dokpesi tells BOT Chairman Plateau massacre: Killings in Nigeria worse than countries at war—SSANU Security Forces, Govt Officials Causing Tension In N’Delta — Clark Council Boss, Oshinowo Endorses Ambode For Second Term Again, Shiite members clash with police in Abuja Ijaw Behind Tompolo, Won’t Sacrifice Him — IYC NNPC, Agip Team Up For Improved Power Generation I Drank My Urine To Survive In The Desert – Libyan Deportee Don’t blame blood sucking demons, drive carefully, Oyeyemi cautions drivers