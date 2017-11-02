Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 2, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper November 2, 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    Buhari, Dogara, Akeredolu mourn as Tinubu’s first son dies

    Leaked memo: Buhari summons Kyari, Oyo-Ita after FEC clash

    FG files six charges against fleeing Maina

    Ekwueme still in coma, Enugu may fly ex-VP abroad

    $321m loot: FEC okays MoU with Switzerland

    Dasuki claims memory loss, courts insists Jonathan must appear

    Misau: IG shuns Senate, lawmakers threaten arrest

    TSA probe: Reps threaten Emefiele, Baru with arrest

    Cabal bought houses abroad in my name —Magu

    I’m unhappy Salami rejected anti-graft job – CJN

    I won’t be used to frustrate Diezani’s UK trial – Judge

    Masterminds of Ozubulu killings in S’African prison —Police

    Ghost workers: Husband, wife, others, receive N300m salaries

    Atiku’s son gets children’s custody

    MTN set to list on NSE in six months

    Ikeja, Ketu, others to experience eight-day power outage

    Police arrest 20 suspected cult members in A’Ibom

    Grazing bill, plot to colonise S’East, says MASSOB

    37-year-old Cameroonian dies in lover’s home

    Headline from The Nation

    Financial inclusion key in economic recovery plan – Osinbajo

    VAIDS collects data on 5m Nigerians

    Senate blocks future inclusion of Kano, Plateau in NEDC

    NJC receives 1,124 corruption cases, says CJN

    Magu: I have no asset abroad

    EFCC invites ex-NIA DG, wife, others

    SGF to staff: I’m simply ‘Boss’

    Kachikwu: govt eyes more oil, extra $9b yearly, others

    Nigeria loses N30tr to oil price crash, says Awolowo

    Agip spends $5.4 billion on job creation

    I don’t have presidential ambition in 2019 -Orji Kalu

    Leadership crisis rocks Kano NAPPS

    Ex-militants besiege NASS, seek removal of Boroh

    Headlines from Vanguard

    Nigerian missions groan over non-payment of salaries, allowances

    Reps probe 37 federal varsities over AuGF’s queries

    Uzodinma wants ‘state of origin’ provision removed from nation’s statute books

    Monkey pox cases now 94—Unicef

    Judge threatens to revoke Tsav’s bail over application for adjournment

    Bonga oil spill victims drag Shell to UK court

    N-Deltans desert homes over Navy’s Operation Octopus Grip —IYC President

    EBF rejects amendment of NBA constitution

    FUNAAB VC: I was under pressure to influence choice — Obasanjo

    Okorocha denies plot to sack Eze Imo

    9 suspected child traffickers arrested in Aba

    Obaseki’s first anniversary: Edo govt to train 600 youths

    Benue govt deploys experts to Gboko, Vandeikya over Monkey Pox rumours

    Messi pulls out of Nigeria match

    FIFA World Cup trophy arrives Nigeria March 3
     

