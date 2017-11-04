Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 4, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, November 4, 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    Buhari approves immediate overseas treatment for Ekwueme

    Tinubu reacts to son’s death, says I’ve suffered grave loss

    I haven’t declared for Presidency, Atiku says

    Reports of altercation between Kyari, Oyo-Ita wrong – Presidency

    Senate seeks compulsory transport for workers

    Misau: IGP agrees to appear before Senate panel

    Maina accuses 7th Senate of aiding pension thieves

    PDP chairmanship: George picks form, Sultan backs Daniel

    AMCON supports out-of-school children with N100m

    Rapist policeman dismissed, to be arraigned for child abduction, sexual assault

    Kidnapping: Evans loses bid to quash charges, state opens trial

    Jonathan’s nephew shoots two during masquerade

    Taribo gets NFF appointment

    Martins donates wheelchairs, crutches, others to Lagos

    Lagos economy can’t support population growth anymore – Duke

    Benue anti-grazing law: Herdsmen to move 10 million cows to Nasarawa

    Undergraduate delivers triplets in Calabar

    Family of missing driver to Edo deputy speaker cries for help, seeks investigation

    Five policemen detained over escape of murder suspects in Ebonyi

    Court sentences man to death over kidnapping in A’Ibom

    Two commit suicide in Kwara

    Nigerian develops technology to help Muslims read Quran

    The Nation

    Fresh crisis looms in Niger Delta as Avengers threaten to resume bombings

    Dasuki says he can’t recall his dealings with Metuh

    BVN: First generation banks to suffer biggest losses

    FIIRO DG, others decry exportation of raw materials

    Peace Corps officer arrests four robbers, rescues two victims

    APC Scandinavia empathises with Tinubu over son’s death

    Ibori, Uduaghan, others pay last respects as Itsekiri leader Ayomike is buried

    Workers in Oyo higher institutions begin strike

    Jigawa judge assaults KEDCO staff over disconnection

    Kogi killings: We’re on the trail of killers of unionist, two others – Bello

    Bayelsa monarch declares war against cultists, illicit drugs

    INEC urges NASS to expedite passage of electoral laws

    160 groups agree to pursue peace in southern Kaduna

    Emir of Kano sacks two traditional rulers over extortion

    Shocking confession of couple-robbers: we got rifle with which we robbed from another couple

    Vanguard

    I proudly served under PDP govt, Dasuki tells court, denies knowledge of alleged N400m fraud

    Terrorism: As 20m Now Face Devastation, UN Ranks Nigeria With Somalia, Yemen, South Sudan

    NNPC, Agip To Complete 480MW Okpai Power Plant By 2019

    34 Companies Contest To Secure Oil Facilities

    Emirates To Restore Full Operations In Nigeria, Two Lagos Daily Flights, Abuja Four Weekly -Orhan Abbas

    CBN guarantees N259.8m loans to Plateau farmers

    Global Hand Washing Day Celebration: UNICEF/Benue Govt Train Over 10,000 Pupils And Children On Hand Washing

    How Evans Tortured My Brother To Pay N100m , Witness Tells Court

    Ondo To Host Biofuel Plant

    Okowa Presents Staff Of Office To Agbarho Monarch

    Ugwuanyi Flags Off Multiple Road Projects In Abakpa
     

