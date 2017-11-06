Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, November 6 2017. Headlines from Punch We’re winning the battle to revive economy –FG Nigeria’s economy not booming – Obasanjo I won’t disclose how states spend Paris loan refund –AG FG suspends Obono-Obla as property recovery panel chair FG uncovers 800,000 companies that never paid taxes Anonymous soldier writes Buhari, alleges gross corruption Debt servicing gulps N928bn in six months 80% of TCN court cases on right-of-way issues – MD BVN: Banks move to stop deposit forfeiture, lobby AGF Group warns FG not to ban doctors from private practice Nigerian kidney patient stranded in India for two years 91 die of snakebites in three weeks in Gombe, Plateau 75% teachers failed Kaduna competency test —SUBEB chair Niger officials accused of forgery get bail 13-year-old pupil flees with boyfriend in Lagos Court stops military from demolishing houses in estate Gunmen kidnap artisan, cousin near Ondo police station Herdsmen kill, bury colleague in Ogun Flood ravages Jonathan’s council, residents seek FG’s intervention Headlines from The Nation Buhari’s economic decisions long-lasting, says Fed Govt AGF to court: Fed Govt has no record of how states spent N388b Paris Club refund $350m Eurobond invested by govt, documents reveal EFCC probing NITDA’s 2017 contract awards, says minister Fed Govt mulls tariffs review for IOCs, others Firms to trade at one kobo as NSE begins new pricing rules Dangote Foundation pledges $100m to fight malnutrition Two feared dead as police/Shia clash in Kano 21,780 Kaduna teachers to be disengaged Ayade: world, Fed Govt paying lip service to Southern Cameroon crisis PDP sweeps Enugu local govt election No loss of life in Enugu poll, say police Edo to remodel Benin Moat, others for tourism Gunmen kidnap council chief in Ebonyi Man arraigned for allegedly stealing cocoa trees Septuagenarian commits suicide in Ondo Wigwe is 2017 West African Business Leader Headlines from Vanguard Mainagate Latest: Hands Off, Shut Up; Presidency Tells Obla-Obono N120bn bribery allegation: IGP slams N5bn defamation suit against Misau Don’t resume hostilities, Clark, N-Delta leaders beg Avengers Igbo’ll Produce President In 2023 — Kalu It’s Wrong To Blame Igbo For January 1966 Coup — Iwuanyanwu Lai Mohammed Extols AFRIFF’s Efforts Hilton, Transcorp Hotels sign 20 year extension for Transcorp Hilton management 9 Insurance Companies Owe N25bn Legacy Pension Funds To PTAD Former governor Ibrahim Idris denies N4.5bn deal with anyone Don’t Rubbish Oyegun’s Name, Edo Group Warns APC PDP Convention Already Jeopardized —Lagos Lawmaker Traders to sue A-Ibom govt over demolition of shops Specialist in fake vehicle documents nabbed in Delta 27-yr-old arrested for impersonating Abba Kyari, DIG, AIG