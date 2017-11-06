Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 6, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 6, 2017 at 6:50 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, November 6 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    We’re winning the battle to revive economy –FG

    Nigeria’s economy not booming – Obasanjo

    I won’t disclose how states spend Paris loan refund –AG

    FG suspends Obono-Obla as property recovery panel chair

    FG uncovers 800,000 companies that never paid taxes

    Anonymous soldier writes Buhari, alleges gross corruption

    Debt servicing gulps N928bn in six months

    80% of TCN court cases on right-of-way issues – MD

    BVN: Banks move to stop deposit forfeiture, lobby AGF

    Group warns FG not to ban doctors from private practice

    Nigerian kidney patient stranded in India for two years

    91 die of snakebites in three weeks in Gombe, Plateau

    75% teachers failed Kaduna competency test —SUBEB chair

    Niger officials accused of forgery get bail

    13-year-old pupil flees with boyfriend in Lagos

    Court stops military from demolishing houses in estate

    Gunmen kidnap artisan, cousin near Ondo police station

    Herdsmen kill, bury colleague in Ogun

    Flood ravages Jonathan’s council, residents seek FG’s intervention

    Headlines from The Nation

    Buhari’s economic decisions long-lasting, says Fed Govt

    AGF to court: Fed Govt has no record of how states spent N388b Paris Club refund

    $350m Eurobond invested by govt, documents reveal

    EFCC probing NITDA’s 2017 contract awards, says minister

    Fed Govt mulls tariffs review for IOCs, others

    Firms to trade at one kobo as NSE begins new pricing rules

    Dangote Foundation pledges $100m to fight malnutrition

    Two feared dead as police/Shia clash in Kano

    21,780 Kaduna teachers to be disengaged

    Ayade: world, Fed Govt paying lip service to Southern Cameroon crisis

    PDP sweeps Enugu local govt election

    No loss of life in Enugu poll, say police

    Edo to remodel Benin Moat, others for tourism

    Gunmen kidnap council chief in Ebonyi

    Man arraigned for allegedly stealing cocoa trees

    Septuagenarian commits suicide in Ondo

    Wigwe is 2017 West African Business Leader

    Headlines from Vanguard

    Mainagate Latest: Hands Off, Shut Up; Presidency Tells Obla-Obono

    N120bn bribery allegation: IGP slams N5bn defamation suit against Misau

    Don’t resume hostilities, Clark, N-Delta leaders beg Avengers

    Igbo’ll Produce President In 2023 — Kalu

    It’s Wrong To Blame Igbo For January 1966 Coup — Iwuanyanwu

    Lai Mohammed Extols AFRIFF’s Efforts

    Hilton, Transcorp Hotels sign 20 year extension for Transcorp Hilton management

    9 Insurance Companies Owe N25bn Legacy Pension Funds To PTAD

    Former governor Ibrahim Idris denies N4.5bn deal with anyone

    Don’t Rubbish Oyegun’s Name, Edo Group Warns APC

    PDP Convention Already Jeopardized —Lagos Lawmaker

    Traders to sue A-Ibom govt over demolition of shops

    Specialist in fake vehicle documents nabbed in Delta

    27-yr-old arrested for impersonating Abba Kyari, DIG, AIG
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Nov 6, 2017 at 6:50 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Nigeria Today's Newspaper
    1. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 4, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Nov 4, 2017 at 7:07 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      826
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 4, 2017 at 7:07 AM
    2. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 2, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Nov 2, 2017 at 7:41 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      583
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 2, 2017 at 7:41 AM
    3. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 1, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Nov 1, 2017 at 6:51 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      710
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 1, 2017 at 6:51 AM
    4. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 31, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 31, 2017 at 7:34 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      718
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 31, 2017 at 7:34 AM
    5. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 30, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 30, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      840
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 30, 2017
    6. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 28, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 28, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      831
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 28, 2017
    7. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 27, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 27, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      842
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 27, 2017

    Comments