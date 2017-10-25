Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 25, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, October 25, 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    N2bn fraud: Surrender to EFCC, Dambazau tells Maina • I don’t know where my client is –Maina’s lawyer • Fire AGF, others –Activists • N/Assembly wants probe • HoS queries two perm secs • EFCC seals six properties

    Buhari rejects same currency for W’Africa

    85 Boko Haram captives rescued in Borno –Army

    Reps ask FG to intervene in Kogi salary crisis

    Prisoners to vote in 2019, says INEC

    N5.1bn fraud: Jonathan’s ex-aide trial resumes November 3

    We need $36bn to connect all states by rail – Amaechi

    257 stranded Nigerians return from Libya

    Scandals: Buhari’s anti-graft war has failed, say PDP govs

    Oando gave false financial statements, dividend – SEC

    Drunken policeman shoots farmer over N15,000 in Delta

    Gunmen kill two policemen, abduct Portuguese in Kogi

    Power Uti, ex-wrestling champion, arraigned for killing, ‘detaining’ wife’s corpse

    EKSU student hacked to death by suspected cultists

    Adebutu clocks 82, says his wealth comes from God

    Headlines from The Nation

    $5.5b Eurobond: Govt eyes December deadline

    BVN: Naira scarcity pushes interbank rate deadline

    Implementation of Govt/ASUU agreements yet to begin one-week to deadline

    States won’t borrow to bridge funding gap

    Maina: Senate seeks sack of Malami, Danbazau, others

    Senate to probe Etisalat’s $1.2b debt crisis

    Ambode, Udom, Obaseki, Dickson, Fayose, Osinbajo’s wife hail women’s contributions

    No more crisis in NEMA, says DG

    INEC: we’re ready for Anambra poll

    Maina’s recall an embarrassment, says APC

    Oando gets court order to stop forensic audit, share suspension

    No payment of bills again, residents dare IKEDC

    Osun inaugurates another high school edifice at Ilesa

    Ekiti APC ‘okays’ 25 for governor

    19 Amnesty beneficiaries graduate from University of Cape Coast

    2017 Volleyball Nations Cup: Nigeria lost to Morocco in opener

    Mum sells daughter for N280,000 to pay debt

    Headlines from Vanguard

    Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami

    Metuh’s trial: Jonathan must appear before me today — Abang

    IGP, Okiro, Misau face Senate C’ttee today

    Reps c’ttee invites Emefiele, Yadam, Oke over NIA’s $43m

    Ekere, NDDC Boss Declares Support For PANDEF

    FDI in Nigeria’s digital sector hits $1bn — KPMG

    Shareholders approve Int’l Breweries, Intafact, Pabod merger

    Abductors of 4 Britons demand N200m ransom from British govt

    Mainstream to raise Kainji/Jebba electricity generation to 1,082mw

    Lagos commissions Ibeju-Lekki hospital’s mother-child unit

    Gov Ahmed Promotes 1,578 Civil Servants

    NYSC offers rural medical outreach in Enugu

    Tambuwal Wants State To Take Over Federal Roads

    Convert DELSU to federal varsity, Delta youhs urge FG

    UPU eyes abandoned Delta Poly site for Urhobo varsity

    KWESÉ TV enters with flexible subscription, payment plans

    I won’t go bankrupt like Tyson, says Joshua
     

    Comments