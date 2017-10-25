Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, October 25, 2017. Headlines from Punch N2bn fraud: Surrender to EFCC, Dambazau tells Maina • I don’t know where my client is –Maina’s lawyer • Fire AGF, others –Activists • N/Assembly wants probe • HoS queries two perm secs • EFCC seals six properties Buhari rejects same currency for W’Africa 85 Boko Haram captives rescued in Borno –Army Reps ask FG to intervene in Kogi salary crisis Prisoners to vote in 2019, says INEC N5.1bn fraud: Jonathan’s ex-aide trial resumes November 3 We need $36bn to connect all states by rail – Amaechi 257 stranded Nigerians return from Libya Scandals: Buhari’s anti-graft war has failed, say PDP govs Oando gave false financial statements, dividend – SEC Drunken policeman shoots farmer over N15,000 in Delta Gunmen kill two policemen, abduct Portuguese in Kogi Power Uti, ex-wrestling champion, arraigned for killing, ‘detaining’ wife’s corpse EKSU student hacked to death by suspected cultists Adebutu clocks 82, says his wealth comes from God Headlines from The Nation $5.5b Eurobond: Govt eyes December deadline BVN: Naira scarcity pushes interbank rate deadline Implementation of Govt/ASUU agreements yet to begin one-week to deadline States won’t borrow to bridge funding gap Maina: Senate seeks sack of Malami, Danbazau, others Senate to probe Etisalat’s $1.2b debt crisis Ambode, Udom, Obaseki, Dickson, Fayose, Osinbajo’s wife hail women’s contributions No more crisis in NEMA, says DG INEC: we’re ready for Anambra poll Maina’s recall an embarrassment, says APC Oando gets court order to stop forensic audit, share suspension No payment of bills again, residents dare IKEDC Osun inaugurates another high school edifice at Ilesa Ekiti APC ‘okays’ 25 for governor 19 Amnesty beneficiaries graduate from University of Cape Coast 2017 Volleyball Nations Cup: Nigeria lost to Morocco in opener Mum sells daughter for N280,000 to pay debt Headlines from Vanguard Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami Metuh’s trial: Jonathan must appear before me today — Abang IGP, Okiro, Misau face Senate C’ttee today Reps c’ttee invites Emefiele, Yadam, Oke over NIA’s $43m Ekere, NDDC Boss Declares Support For PANDEF FDI in Nigeria’s digital sector hits $1bn — KPMG Shareholders approve Int’l Breweries, Intafact, Pabod merger Abductors of 4 Britons demand N200m ransom from British govt Mainstream to raise Kainji/Jebba electricity generation to 1,082mw Lagos commissions Ibeju-Lekki hospital’s mother-child unit Gov Ahmed Promotes 1,578 Civil Servants NYSC offers rural medical outreach in Enugu Tambuwal Wants State To Take Over Federal Roads Convert DELSU to federal varsity, Delta youhs urge FG UPU eyes abandoned Delta Poly site for Urhobo varsity KWESÉ TV enters with flexible subscription, payment plans I won’t go bankrupt like Tyson, says Joshua