Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 28, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 28, 2017 at 6:37 AM. Views count: 81

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, October 28, 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    Buhari meets six APC northern governors

    APC chieftains to Buhari: Sack suspended SGF, NHIS, NIA bosses now

    Senate, ministry panels can’t indict SGF, NHIS boss –Presidency

    Robots won’t take over jobs, Obasanjo tells Nigerians

    UK urges more investments in Nigeria

    Forfeited assets: AMCON battles 3,000 court cases

    Immigration puts Maina on watch list

    NSCDC nabs fake doctor for stealing N290,000 from blind man

    Court decides Evans’ applications to quash murder charges Nov. 10

    Unlawful detention: Court orders el-Rufai, police to pay Maikori N40m damages

    Crocodile smile: 85 cult members, smugglers arrested in Lagos, Bayelsa

    Ogun Customs seize 1,401 bags of smuggled rice in one week

    NCS burns N25m raw donkey hides in Kano

    Twenty-two parties for Sokoto bye-election

    UNILAG appoints Ogundipe as new VC

    Policeman shoots SS3 pupil dead in Bayelsa

    Two die after eating yam flour in Osun

    Physically-challenged persons disrupt ExxonMobil activities in A’Ibom

    Police arrest four suspected kidnappers of health minister’s brother

    Help find my missing twin daughters, mother begs Imo CP

    Headlines from The Nation

    Protests in Buhari’s camp over appointments

    No imbalance in federal appointments —Osinbajo

    Jonathan attends African Presidential Leaders’ Summit in S/Africa

    FG orders NAFDAC to reduce products registration period

    $25bn contract: Senate panel may sit in camera

    Court dismisses suit seeking to compel MTN to pay N1.04trn fine

    Air Force raids degrade Boko Haram insurgents–COAS

    Kanu’s whereabouts: Ohanaeze slams group over allegations against Ikpeazu, Abaribe

    NACCIMA tasks govt on high interest rates, budget implementation

    Monkeypox hit Abuja as FG confirms six fresh cases

    Enugu govt regularises employment of 857 volunteer teachers

    Workers hail Ugwuanyi for sustaining payment of salaries

    Kogi boat accident:Six feared dead

    Tor Tiv wants FG to compensate Malu’s family

    Youths protest Senators’ donation of rice to Kogi civil servants

    Nigerian buys South African G-wangon after impregnating his wife

    Headlines from Vanguard

    FG to increase power generation to 20,000 MW – Minister

    Osinbajo Rejects Quota System, Says Nigeria Should Embrace Merit

    Buhari ‘ll complete his work by 2023 – Senate Leader

    Military Troops Destroy Boko Haram Training Camps, Rescue 5 Captives

    NOA DG Urges Leaders To Preach Peace

    Affirmative Action For Women Is Not Democracy— Florence Ita-Giwa

    Med-View flies into Dakar, Conakry, Abidjan; seeks more integration

    Obiano Rallies Through Anambra In Campaign

    Bayelsa Declares N1.3bn In IGR, Vows To Sustain Improvement

    Shettima Urges Military To Clear Remnants Of Boko Haram In Three Council Of Northern Borno

    Baru Tasks Engineers On Economic Diversification

    Borno Assembly embarks on one month strike over beating/harassment of colleagues by hired political thugs

    Rural Empowerment: Enugu regularises employment of 857 volunteer teachers

    PANDEF zones chairman, secretary to Akwa-Ibom, Delta

    Tor Tiv Wants Compensation For 2001 Zaki Biam Invasion

    Jumia set to make biggest Black Friday ever in Nigeria
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Oct 28, 2017 at 6:37 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Nigeria Today's Newspaper
    1. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 27, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 27, 2017 at 6:12 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      661
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 27, 2017 at 6:12 AM
    2. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 26, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 26, 2017 at 8:30 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      578
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 26, 2017 at 8:30 AM
    3. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 25, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 25, 2017 at 6:09 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      767
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 25, 2017 at 6:09 AM
    4. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 24, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 24, 2017 at 8:40 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      460
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 24, 2017 at 8:40 AM
    5. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 23, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 23, 2017 at 6:56 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      640
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 23, 2017 at 6:56 AM
    6. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 21, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 21, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      824
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 21, 2017
    7. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 18, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 18, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,218
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 18, 2017

    Comments