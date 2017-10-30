Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 30, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 30, 2017 at 7:06 AM.

  RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Here are some selected newspaper headlines in today's newspaper October 30, 2017.

    Punch

    Politics not opportunity to amass wealth, says Buhari

    IMF wants Nigeria to stop tax holidays

    NNPC, First E&P begin marine oil search

    INTERPOL yet to get fresh request for Maina’s arrest –Source

    Reps’ N6.1bn exotic cars malfunction

    We arrested Boko Haram terrorists in Taraba, Kaduna –Military

    Dasuki resists appearing in court for Metuh’s trial

    Cassava glut: Farmers, processors squabble over prices

    Takam protests Joshua defeat, seeks rematch

    Nigerian basketballer killed in US

    NMRC, LASG, developers sign 20,000 housing units’ agreement

    300 golfers set for Kwara Open

    Policeman attacks immigration officer, breaks jaw, tooth

    Lagos : Married lovers found dead in vehicle

    Kano confirms suspected monkeypox case

    Ondo okays tuition for secondary school pupils, parents kick

    38-year-old dies after birth of quadruplets

    Police gun down suspected cattle rustler

    Drug abuse: Police want CCTV in Lagos hotels, bars

    (www.punchng.com)




    The Nation
    Nigeria earns N261.9b from Agric exports in second quarter

    Maina: EFCC finds £6m pension cash in UK bank

    Court orders Saraki, Dogara to account for N500b ‘running cost’

    Army confirms ambush on soldiers in Zamfara

    Vice President’s wife decries rate of abandoned children, others

    OGFZA orders 10-year audit of Intels for ‘unlawful operations’

    Police to quiz Omisore over 2014 assault on Adeleke

    AVM Martins, driver die as SUV plunges into lagoon

    Security breach: NCC summons telecom chief executives to Abuja

    Adams installation as Aare Ona Kakanfo on January 13

    Herdsmen to Ortom: you can’t chase us out of Benue

    Landmark University now ACCA accredited

    Abiola airport in Osun gets local concession pact

    Ekiti doctors decry unpaid six months’ salaries

    Wike receives award in New York today

    Buratai warns criminals as Army renovates first oil well

    Two suicide bombers killed in Maiduguri

    APC wins Sokoto by-election

    (www.thenationonlineng.net)




    Vanguard
    FG Sets Up Panel On Prison Decongestion

    Nigeria Appears More Divided Than Ever Before — Atiku

    Measles: With 3.3m Unvaccinated Chlldren, Nigeria’s Highest Worldwide

    $5.5bn Loan: LP Warns Buhari, Says Economy Moving Towards Stagnation

    Shettima Justifies Establishment Of NEDC

    Rape, Unqualified Teachers’re Problems Of Education In Rural Bauchi—Stakeholders

    Osun Partners Indigenous Firm On MKO Int’l Airport

    Court Order: Move To Embarrass Jonathan —Ijaw Youths

    Zuma statue, waste of resources — Ohanaeze youths

    PPA flags off campaign in Onitsha

    Oyo Begins Multi-Door Courthouse

    Ondo To Stop Free Education In Secondary Schools

    Gov Emmanuel Tasks INEC On Creation Of Additional Registration Centres

    Firm To Generate Power From Waste In Ondo
     

    Comments