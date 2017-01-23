Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu, the Coordinator of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), in Niger state on Monday revealed that wrong Bank Verification Numbers [BVN] and account numbers provided by beneficiaries of the N-power job was responsible for delay in payment of their stipends. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, he said during registration majority of the participants provided wrong Bank details which had resulted in delay payment. “It is not the fault of the Federal Government that majority of the beneficiaries is yet to receive alert, rather the fault is from the participants themselves. “So far, for the past one month now, we are working on it and we hope in the next one week the problem will be rectified and they will get paid”, he said. Aliyu disclosed that 5,013 participants were short listed in the state and 4,198 have been posted to Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Health and Education.