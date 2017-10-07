Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Why Our Decoders Are Yet to be On Sale- TStv CEO Echefu

    The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of TStv, Mr. Bright Echefu, has explained the delay in the roll out of its decoders.

    Since its launch on the 1st of October, TStv decoders are yet to be on sale nationwide.

    According to Vanguard, Echefu said the firm is still putting things into place and by November the decoders will be available for sale.

    “We have not commenced commercial sales of our decoders because we are aware of the fact that we are running a business easily frustrated by competition.

    “We had applications from over 3,000 individuals who want to be our dealers, so far we have cleared about 750 of the dealers. We are currently conducting due diligence checks on our dealers. We do not want a situation where individuals posing as dealers buy up our decoders and go dump them somewhere.”

    He said within the next two weeks, the verification and full accreditation of dealers would be completed and the decoders would be rolled out.
     

