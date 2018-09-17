Nigeria Is Going To Be The Envy Of The World Soon, Says VP Osinbajo On Independence Day
“The reason why we are so optimistic is because we know that we are the best, we know we are going to excel, it may seem like it’s taking a while, and there are many problems, but every one of the over 1,000 days that I have been Vice President for, I grow stronger in my complete confidence that we are going to be the envy of the whole world in a few short years. Well, you might say that that is optimistic, why not, I am a Nigerian” – VP Osinbajo
