Social Media giants Facebook has announced that Nigerians can now advertise on its platform and pay in Naira, instead of the US Dollar. Mr Chris Cox, the Chief Product Officer at Facebook made the announcement on Monday in Lagos. He said this was a request by Nigerian entrepreneurs when Mark Zuckerberg visited Lagos last year. “In response, Facebook has started accepting locally issued Nigerian Naira cards from new advertisers for payments on its ads platform. “With 8.6 million people in Nigeria using Facebook on mobile every day, Facebook is a great place for businesses to reach their customers and market their products and services. “We are listening to our community of partners, developers, advertisers and content creators to understand what we can build to best serve their needs,’’ the product officer said.