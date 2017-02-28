Submit Post Advertise

Business Nigeria: You Can Now Pay for Facebook Ads in Naira

Discussion in 'Business News' started by Lequte, Feb 28, 2017 at 7:13 AM. Views count: 219

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Social Media giants Facebook has announced that Nigerians can now advertise on its platform and pay in Naira, instead of the US Dollar.

    Mr Chris Cox, the Chief Product Officer at Facebook made the announcement on Monday in Lagos.

    He said this was a request by Nigerian entrepreneurs when Mark Zuckerberg visited Lagos last year.

    “In response, Facebook has started accepting locally issued Nigerian Naira cards from new advertisers for payments on its ads platform.

    “With 8.6 million people in Nigeria using Facebook on mobile every day, Facebook is a great place for businesses to reach their customers and market their products and services.

    “We are listening to our community of partners, developers, advertisers and content creators to understand what we can build to best serve their needs,’’ the product officer said.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Feb 28, 2017 at 7:13 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments