Popular Nollywood, Actor, Afeez Oyetoro also known as Saka has lost his mother.
In photos circulating online, Saka is seen unable to hold back tears at the scene of the burial. The Nollywood star’s mother died on Thursday at the age of …
via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2LaMA2T
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In photos circulating online, Saka is seen unable to hold back tears at the scene of the burial. The Nollywood star’s mother died on Thursday at the age of …
via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2LaMA2T
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]