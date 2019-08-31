JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Nigerian actor Saka loses mum at 92 – Vanguard News

#1
Popular Nollywood, Actor, Afeez Oyetoro also known as Saka has lost his mother.

In photos circulating online, Saka is seen unable to hold back tears at the scene of the burial. The Nollywood star’s mother died on Thursday at the age of …

afeez.JPG

via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2LaMA2T

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top