A Nigerian air force helicopter being used to bomb Boko Haram members has crashed. The crash was confirmed by the air force spokesperson, Ibikunle Daramola.
Mr Daramola, an air commodore, said details of the cause of the crash are “still scanty.” “Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Helicopter was …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2F3GSxe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Mr Daramola, an air commodore, said details of the cause of the crash are “still scanty.” “Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Helicopter was …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2F3GSxe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]