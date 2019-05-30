Featured Thread #1
Tukur Buratai, Nigeria’s chief of army staff, has said that soldiers use of social media to express their dissatisfaction with the Army is unprofessional and unfortunate. Speaking on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Kaduna at a four-day Nigerian Army Officers’ Office Management and Document Security …
