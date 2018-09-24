Nigerian-born United States’ based scholar, Dr Cyril Obi, has been appointed to direct the Next Generation Social Sciences in Africa programme, an initiative of Social Science Research Council.
According to a statement from SSRC, Obi, who is the Programme Director of the organisation’s African Peacebuilding Network, will be responsible for building …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2pzIZQx
Get more World News
According to a statement from SSRC, Obi, who is the Programme Director of the organisation’s African Peacebuilding Network, will be responsible for building …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2pzIZQx
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[97]