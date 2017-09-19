According to a Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Transparency and Good Governance, the agitation led by Nnamdi Kanu and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will be worse than Boko Haram's if not urgently tackled. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the National Coordinator of the Coalition, Patriot Sabo Ode likened Nnamdi Kanu to Abubakar Shekau, head of the Boko Haram group. He also recalled that Kanu had declared ‘Biafra Republic’ same as Shekau declared an Islamic Caliphate; Kanu called Nigerians animals while Shekau called them infidels. Both men promised to deliver the heads of Nigerian Presidents to their declared enclaves; IPOB and Boko Haram adopted flags other than the green-white-green; they formed cabinets; they radicalised youths, they called for attacks on Nigeria and Nigerians; they both declared the Nigerian military as their enemy. Do you agree with him?