A Nigerian firm has set up a donation- based crowdfunding website to raise funds in the form of grants for start-ups, micro, small and medium enterprises in Nigeria and beyond.
The MSME Crowd Funding Foundation is set to officially launch www.fundanenterprise.org through which start-ups can access funds. The …
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2zrCLGR
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The MSME Crowd Funding Foundation is set to officially launch www.fundanenterprise.org through which start-ups can access funds. The …
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2zrCLGR
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]