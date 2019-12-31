Four Nigerian lawmakers have condemned allocation of $102.35 million (N37 billion) for the renovation of the National Assembly complex. They requested the government to channel the fund into the building of more schools and hospitals . The renovation fee can fund critical infrastructure and human capital projects. …
